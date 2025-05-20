Winning the ABU is an achievement because it provides a platform for recognition by the WBC, and potentially leads to greater opportunities, including challenging for WBC titles.
Monyebane eager to win IBF belt, retain No 1 spot in SA rankings
'We now know what to expect from Khanyisa'
Image: Supplied
Lucky “The Genius” Monyebane has two missions for his match on Saturday at Carnival City in Brakpan — to win his second title, the IBF Africa junior-lightweight, and to retain his No 1 spot in SA rankings.
Monyebane, African Boxing Union (ABU) junior-lightweight champion, meets Katlego “The Black_Kat” Khanyisa for the continental IBF belt at the Kempton Park venue.
Khanyisa is rated No 2 for the national belt that is held by Asanda “Gingqi Gongqo” Ginqgi.
Their 10-rounder will form part of Boxing 5’s multiple IBF championships event. Judged on their current form, the matchup promises to provide a combustible competition from the opening bell.
Chances of an early night are minimal based on the boxers’ knockout ratio. Monyebane has beaten five of 12 victims and been stopped twice with three losses. Khanyisa has enjoyed four short-route wins and is yet to taste defeat after nine matches.
Monyebane from Makapanstad in the North West, previously held the Gauteng junior-lightweight title. A lot was expected from him when he won the ABU title in 2023, but he has not defended it since.
Winning the ABU is an achievement because it provides a platform for recognition by the WBC, and potentially leads to greater opportunities, including challenging for WBC titles.
Whoever wins on Saturday will get recognition by the IBF’s ratings committee.
Monyebane’s trainer, Steven Pietserse, warned that lightning never strikes the same place twice.
“Katlego defeated my other boxer [Manqoba “The Business Man” Magubane] on February 25, he can’t do it again on Saturday,” he said. “We now know very well what to expect from Khanyisa [and] I know what Lucky has got in him.”
Monyebane has good reflexes, sharp eyes, and is a smart finisher. He has not lost a fight since 2018, chalking up seven straight wins.
“We are in there to take the IBF Africa title,” said Pieterse.
In another IBF Africa title fight, Samkelo “Frank” Sotomela takes on Theo “The Hammer” Nxayiphi for the flyweight belt, while Ishmaeel “Lion of Africa” Kadri will welcome Namibian Lineekela Nghifindaka for the IBF’s youth featherweight belt.
Action will begin at 7pm.
