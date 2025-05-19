They’ve been Michael Mora, with 11 wins against 34 losses; Miguel Aguila, with 11 victories against 61 defeats; and Eligio Palacios, with 63 losses, eight wins and five draws.
Uisma lost against Aaron McKenna, who was undefeated after 16 fights, when they fought for the WBC international middleweight title in 2023.
Koopman is lucky to have a promoter like Berman dedicated to his career. According to Berman, Koopman’s challenge of finding willing southpaws to spar with has been sorted out with the likes of sparring partners Tuvia Wewege, Jason “Born Ready” Medi, Darrin “The Destroyer” Rossouw and Aaron Muteba.
Koopman knows there is no other way if he wants to win a championship, something that was confirmed in his last fight where his excellent fitness and wherewithal allowed him to climb off the canvas to knock out rugged Jason “The Power” Cook in October.
Koopman doesn’t lack ambition and knows that May 31 represents a critical move towards international recognition. “Keep winning and the big boys of the division won’t be able to avoid him forever,” said Berman.
The scheduled 12-round bout will headline an international tournament dubbed “The Coronation” by tournament coordinator Jeff Ellis.
Koopman will fight 'Monstro' in bid to win IBO world middleweight belt
Champ is sparring with southpaws as he prepares to meet left-handed title holder Uisma Lima on May 31
Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman, who remains undefeated after 15 fights, has aptly served his internship as an aspirant boxer, winning the SA, IBF Africa and IBO intercontinental junior-middleweight belts.
Now his promoter, Rodney Berman, is introducing him to big-time boxing by providing him with the opportunity to win the IBO world middleweight belt. Winning that belt has done wonders in the past for several local boxers to win recognition from other world boxing sanctioning bodies.
Koopman will challenge southpaw Uisma “Monstro” Lima at Emperors Palace on May 31. The Portugal-based Angolan champion will bid for his first defence of the belt he won in December.
Koopman has been tested – if judged by the quality of the competition he has faced – and his mental toughness has seen him emerge victorious in tough battles. Credit to his trainers, Vusi Mtolo and the boxer’s father, Charlton Koopman, who have always made sure he is in superb condition.
On the other hand, most of Uisma’s opponents have been washed-up fighters whose records suggest they were carefully hand-picked not to give him trouble.
