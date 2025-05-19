KwaLanga is where the likes of Bashew "Blue Angel' Sibaca came from.
Boxing manager Tempi pays tribute to late trainer Emil Brice
Late boxing trainer and former professional boxer Emil Brice will be laid to rest on Saturday in Cape Town where he has lived his entire life.
He passed away on Thursday last week after a long battle with cancer. His funeral service will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Lansdowne starting at 9am.
Brice is from a boxing family. His father, Basil Brice, ran a boxing club in the Western Cape. Boxing SA provincial manager in that province, Mzoli Tempi says Basi's gym was the first to have its boxers competing in the township around 1960s.
"That tournament took place KwaLanga township," said Tempi yesterday. "I got know a lot about the Brice family when I visited them at the weekend."
KwaLanga is where the likes of Bashew "Blue Angel' Sibaca came from.
Basil's gym was called Lacerena.
"It produced Deon Dwarte as a boxer until the old man identified him as a ring official," added Tempi.
Dwarte went on to become a renowned ring official, and has officiated in super championship bouts outside SA. Basil passed away last year. His firstborn son, Emil, boxed professionally.
"Apparently, he was a good rugby player; I was told that his father took him out of rugby because he wanted him to box," said Tempi..
Emil's younger brother, Jackie, also boxed but he later became a trainer, honing the skills of many boxers, including Gary "The Heat" Murray.
"At some stage, he trained Corrie Sanders," added Tempi. Jackie later quit and became a boxing promoter under Punchline Boxing Promotion.
"He later changed it to Jackie Brice Boxing Promotions, which guided boxers like Lunga Stemela to becoming and WBF junior-lightweight champion, and many prospects."
Tempi wrote a heartwarming letter to Emil's wife. It reads: "It is with deep sorrow that I write to you during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire boxing fraternity, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences for the loss of your beloved husband, Emil Brice.
"We are profoundly grateful for the gift you and your children have given to the sport of boxing — a man whose passion and dedication have left an indelible mark on many lives.
"Emil was truly a boxing person through and through, living and breathing the sport his entire life. Even during his last days, his thoughts remained with boxing; he spoke about it with the same fervor as always.
"Your sacrifice, Mrs. Brice, did not go unnoticed. While Emil was busy training and nurturing the next generation of boxers in the gym, you stood as a beacon of hope and strength for your family.
"Your unwavering support, traveling together to tournaments and sharing in the journey, exemplified love and dedication not only to Emil but to the sport that he loved so dearly."We also want to thank your children for sharing their father with us.
"His legacy is etched in the hearts of many, and his influence will continue to inspire future generations of boxers and trainers."Emil was a complex and controversial figure, fueled by his unwavering passion for boxing.
"He groomed and trained numerous Cape Town boxers, and no one in our fraternity can claim not to have known him. His personality was larger than life; he could light up a room with his jokes and quick wit, and his presence was always felt strongly, whether in the gym or at tournaments.
"His last tournament was on the 19th of April, when his boxer, Wassim Chellan, fought. Despite his frailty and difficulty walking, assisted by Howard Goldberg, Emil was determined to be there — he told us he'd rather die in the hall watching Wassim fight than be at home. And true to his fighting spirit, he left immediately after the fight
."Emil fought battles in the ring, in training, and in life — and he won many. His battles as a boxer, trainer, and manager have left a lasting legacy in Western Cape and South African boxing at large.
"The one battle he did not win was the fight against his own passing, but his fighting spirit will forever be remembered. Mrs. Brice, please stay strong. Emil's spirit, his passion, and his love for boxing will continue to inspire us all."
