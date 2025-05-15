Boxing

Nqothole vows to respect Alicaba despite the Filipino's poor record

Junior-bantamweight champ hopes fight with Filipino will move him up rankings

15 May 2025 - 08:20
Champion, Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole,
Image: Sikho Nqothole. / supplied

WBO global junior-bantamweight champion, Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole, says every boxer who steps inside the ring deserves to be treated with respect, irrespective of their fight record, because they are all equally capable of winning.

He says judging an opponent based on their fight record can be misleading because records don’t fully capture the quality of the opposition and the difficulty of the fights.

Nqothole was responding to a question about what he thought of Reymark “Lucky Boy” Alicaba, who has nine wins and six losses with four stoppages. The Filipino will be Nqothole’s dance partner in Boxing 5’s international tournament at Carnival City in Brakpan on May 24. Action will begin at 7pm.

Their bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

“I don’t look at a boxer based on his record because those are just stats, which say nothing about the boxer’s true capability,” warned Nqothole, who has stopped 12 of his 19 opponents, against three losses.

Rated in the top 15 by three of the four most respected sanctioning boxing bodies in the world, Nqothole added: “I respect every boxer who signs a contract to face me. Every contender wants to dethrone you. So, winning a title puts you in a situation where you must work harder because you are the target.

