Boxing

Remembering big-hearted SA boxing champ Mike Bernardo

14 May 2025 - 15:18
Mike Bernardo. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Twenty-five years ago today, South African boxer Mike Bernardo won the WBF heavyweight title against Dan Jerling by knocking the Czechoslovakian out in the sixth round.

Bernado retained that belt with a 41-second knockout of American Peter McNeely at Grand West Casino in Cape Town just over a year later.

McNeely was a ring veteran who only lost seven times in his illustrious career of 47 wins and 36 knockouts. One of his losses was to Mike Tyson. He stopped boxing after his first-round knockout by Bernado.

The boxer — a former K-1 fighter, who was described as “having a big heart” — lost his WBF belt in 2002 because of inactivity, and his fighting career ended in 2004 after an injury. He retired to coach upcoming fighters at his Cape Town gym.

Bernado was discovered dead by his father in his Muizenberg flat at the age of 42 in February 2012. Foul play was ruled out as the official cause of his death but subsequent media reports hinted that his death was a possible suicide.

A close kick-boxing associate of Bernardo’s said after his death that the boxer “was estranged from his family and struggled to cope with the lack of recognition for his achievements”.

SowetanLIVE

