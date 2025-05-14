Boxing

Cafu excited for day to unify titles

Champ faces Rodriquez in winner takes all contest

14 May 2025 - 08:15
Colin Nathan was furious when Phumelela Cafu went ice-skating ahead of his upcoming world unification clash in the US on July 19.
World Boxing Organisation (WBO) junior-bantamweight world champion, Phumelela Cafu, says he never thought that one day he would unify world titles.

Nicknamed “The Truth”, Cafu will put his belt on the line against WBC titlist Jesse Rodriquez, in a winner takes all contest at the Star Frisco in Dallas, Texas, on July 19.

On the same day but at London’s Wembley Stadium, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight fight.

Usyk from Ukraine holds the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring belts, while his English dance partner will put his IBF title on the line. 

“I am so excited my fight against Rodriquez happens on the same day as the heavyweight championship which means that weekend will be about unification fights and I am part of it,” said Cafu whose first defence of the world title he won in Japan on October 24 will be broadcast on DAZN.

“I am so happy; it's amazing; I never thought one day I would get to unify titles. It does not get bigger than this.”

Born in Duncan Village, Cafu silenced vociferous Japanese when he defeated that country's four-weight world champ Kosei Tanaka at Ariake Arena in Tokyo to become the sixth local fighter to win the WBO belt.

The right-hander was ushered to war by SA's most successful trainer-manager, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.

Cafu has studied his dance partner, describing him as being very good.

“He's accurate and has good defence,” he said about left-handed Rodriquez from San Antonio in Texas. Cafu has 14 wins with eight short-route victories, while Rodriquez is undefeated after 21 fights and has 14 knockout wins.

Cafu said the last time he fought against a southpaw was on July 29 2022 when he stopped Ben Mananquil from the Philippines.

“I dominated before stopping him in round five,” he said. “I feel like Rodriquez is much better than Ben. I am expecting a good fight and he's going to bring it to me because he does not seem comfortable going backwards, but I will be on song.”

