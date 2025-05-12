Zingange to meet Mboyiya, Mahlangu for SA junior welterweight title

Sibusiso “Spook” Zingange is in contention for the vacant South African junior welterweight boxing title after missing out on the opportunity to oppose Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya. The belt was relinquished by Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi in March to pave way for his participation in the WBC Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia.
Zingange, based on Boxing SA’s rankings, qualified as the No 2 contender to oppose top-rated Mboyiya for the belt.
But Zingange had already committed to take part in Aquila Boxing Promotions’ maiden tournament in Sandton, where the former national junior lightweight champion defeated Talent “Boom Boom” Baloyi in their six-round contest.
Mzi Booi of Kay B Promotions had to look for another contender. Tshifhiwa “The Atomic Spider” Munyai, Gift “Sheriff” Bholo, Sanele “Tornado” Msimang, Chumani Thunzi and Xolani “The Butterfly” Mgidi, who are all ranked below Zingange, did not qualify because they lost their last fights.
Luck fell on Sipho “Wonderboy” Mahlangu, an eight-fight novice, who is rated No 8, to fight Mboyiya at the new-look Orient Theatre in East London on May 25.
Zingange’s manager Vus’Umuzi Malinga, whose brothers Peter and Patrick train Zingange at their father’s JD Malinga Gym in Katlehong, said: “The winner between Mahlangu and Aphiwe will defend against us, and Sisi Joyce Kungwane [of TLB Boxing Promotions], will include the fight in her tournament on July 25 at Emperors Palace, where she will have celebrities fighting.
“Kay B Promotions offered us too little to fight Mboyiya, and we asked that they raise it a bit because we were interested in the fight. But they wouldn’t, so we went ahead with our six-round fight with Aquila Promotions and were paid the same amount Kay B offered us for the national title.”
Malinga, the youngest member of the Malinga boxing family, added that Kungwane offered them good purse money.
Zingange was forced to relinquish his national junior lightweight belt when a dislocated shoulder ended his defence against Lunga Stimela in 2022.
SowetanLIVE
Zingange to meet Mboyiya, Mahlangu for SA junior welterweight title
The belt was relinquished by 'Baby G' Nkosi in March
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
