Reigning SA bantamweight champion Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke will be involved in a career-advancing match that could earn him a nomination to challenge for the WBO or IBF belts, but on condition that he emerges victorious on June 20.
The high-profile match for the Eastern Cape fighter from Whittlesea, whose career is guided by promoter Ayanda Matiti in East London, will take place at the Border Conference Centre, Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London.
Ngxeke, 30, will welcome Mexican Eric Gamboa in a two-title championship event.
Matiti of Xaba Promotions successfully negotiated with both the WBO and IBF for Ngxeke to defend his WBO Inter-Continental bantamweight title against Gamboa. The winner will take home the IBF International belt.
Matiti said Ngxeke must deliver victory in style because he is going to fight for the world title before the end of October.
“The moment, June 20, is important for me and South Africa. When I spoke to the presidents of the WBO and IBF, I made them aware that the tournament is to celebrate the youth of 1976,” said Matiti, who has requested fans to wear school uniforms in respect and honour to those students who put their lives on the line in 1976.
“I also reminded IBF president Darryl People of how the IBF sanctioned Welcome Ncita to fight for the junior-featherweight belt he won in Israel in 1990 to be the first black South African boxer to win an IBF belt. I am convinced he will be a world champion before the year ends.”
Ngxeke is rated No 4 by the WBO, while the IBF and WBC have him on the No 6 spots.
Ngxeke has not lost a fight since being upset by Jayr Raquinel from the Philippines for the WBO Inter-Continental junior-bantamweight title at East London's International Convention Centre in October 2022.
Gamboa, 30, has 26 wins from 28 fights. His upcoming bout with Ngxeke will be his second outside Mexico.
SowetanLIVE
Ngxeke faces Mexican Gamboa in a must-win fight
Fighter stands to challenge for the WBO or IBF belts if he emerges victorious
Image: Darkar Photography 062
SowetanLIVE
