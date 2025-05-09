The retired former SA and WBC welterweight champ described Alalshikh's attitude towards athletes as wonderful. "Look at Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, they continue scoring super goals in Saudi Arabia because they are getting paid well for their work. The Saudis are spending wisely by profiling their country in a good light because they will host the 2034 Fifa World Cup."
Mwelase irked as Arum says big pay is bad for boxing
Ronaldo, Mané scoring super goals in Saudi Arabia because they are paid well
Bongani "Cyclone" Mwelase is angered by critical comments made by respected American boxing promoter Bob Arum, which suggested that huge purses affected the performance of boxers.
Mwelase, who is not only known for shooting from the hip but also celebrated for winning a gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia, said: "For him to surmise that huge purses paid to boxers by Saudi Arabian promoter (Turki Alalshikh) affected the performance of boxers, is factually incorrect."
The retired former SA and WBC welterweight champ described Alalshikh's attitude towards athletes as wonderful. "Look at Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, they continue scoring super goals in Saudi Arabia because they are getting paid well for their work. The Saudis are spending wisely by profiling their country in a good light because they will host the 2034 Fifa World Cup."
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua earned a whopping £30m (R730m) after defeating Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on March 2024, while Ngannou reportedly took home £16m.
"Boxing is a matter of life and death. Every second and minute you spend inside the ring, your life is at stake," warned Mwelase. "It is even worse here because there is no medical aid or insurance for fighters, so it must be worth the risk so that you can take care of any situation that may come your way."
Arum, 93, is a Hall of Fame inductee who became a driving force behind boxing in the 1980s. He was commenting on performances by Canelo Alvarez and Devin Haney, who fought against William Scull and Jose Ramirez, respectively, in Saudi Arabia last weekend.
Alvarez's purse money is estimated at $50m, while Haney is said to have earned $10m, yet according to Arum, their performances were uninspiring. "Let’s be honest, Canelo was not a very good fighter on Saturday and he was getting $50m and had already been promised $100m to fight Terrence Crawford; that's no good for boxing," Arum was quoted as saying by BadLeftHook.Com.
"I mean, Devin Haney is a very good fighter. You saw the fight with Ramirez, that was a disgrace."
