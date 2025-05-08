Dlamini’s last ring appearance was in August when he lost to Tomoki Kameda in Japan.
Carnival City's Big Top to host elite boxing event
Elite boxing returns to Carnival City’s Big Top Arena in Brakpan on Saturday, May 24, when promoter Larry Wainstein’s Boxing 5 stages an enterprising international tournament featuring three distinguished fighters in IBF Africa title fights.
It’s been more than six years since the venue opened its doors for top-class boxing.
Wainstein is making inroads as a promoter. His tournament will feature two IBF Africa title fights, three 10-rounders, two four-round bouts and a six-rounder.
Abbey Mnisi, Wainstein’s matchmaker, has prepared evenly matched bouts for the event, featuring top-rated fighters from SA and abroad.
Top contenders for the junior lightweight SA title — Lucky “Genius” Monyebane and Katlego “Kat” Khanyisa — will battle it out for the vacant IBF Africa belt in the main attraction.
Monyebane is rated No 1 by Boxing SA’s ratings committee, with Khanyisa sits at No 2. The national title is held by Asanda Ginqgi.
Ishmael Kadri, the No 2 contender for the SA featherweight belt held by Zolisa Batyi, will take on Namibian Lineekela Nghifindaka for the vacant IBF youth belt.
Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini returns to action against Sukpasried Ponphitak from Thailand over 10 rounds in the featherweight class.
Dlamini’s last ring appearance was in August when he lost to Tomoki Kameda in Japan.
WBO Global junior bantamweight titlist, Nqothole “Sequence” Sikho, will exchange leather with Reymark Alicaba from the Philippines in a non-title 10-round bout.
Junior middleweight prospect, Joshua Feldman, should be too fresh and strong for Siphiwe Ntombela, whose record of 11 losses and four wins has earned him the journeyman tag.
Feldman is undefeated after six fights. Their junior middleweight fight is scheduled for six rounds, and it won’t go that far. Ntombela has been stopped eight times.
Boxing 5’s fight co-ordinator, trainer and manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, is negotiating with the IBF hierarchy to approve a proposed clash for its continental Africa flyweight title fight between Samkelo Frank Sotomela and Theo Nxayiphi.
Carnival City is remembered for welcoming almost 3,500 religiously devoted fans who witnessed the supposedly washed-up Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela win the WBC super middleweight world title by beating Englishman Glenn Catley in September 2000.
Staged by respected veteran promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves, it was the first ever WBC world championship to take place in SA.
Action will begin at 7pm.
