Boxing

Mahlangu, Mboyiya to slug it out for vacant SA junior-welterweight title

Bout will headline Kay B Promotion's two-championship tourney

07 May 2025 - 08:40
Ntethelelo Nkosi after dropping Prince Dlomo to win the SA title. Photo Christo Smith
Image: supplied

When one door closes, the other one opens.

Sipho Mahlangu wanted a rematch with Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi to avenge his defeat in their non-title fight in 2022. But he is instead getting Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya for the vacant SA junior-welterweight title that was relinquished by Nkosi in March.

Nkosi was to defend against Mboyiya but that fight, scheduled for March 27, was called off after the champion had been selected for participation in the inaugural WBC Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia in April. He vacated the belt and went to Saudi Arabia, where the Nick Durandt-trained fighter from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal won his first fight, and is now focusing on the second phase in June.

Mboyiya is rated No 1, seven spots above Mahlangu, who qualified to challenge for the national title because most of the contenders don't qualify due to losses in their previous fights. 

Johannesburg-based Mahlangu, who is from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal, and Mboyiya from Duncan Village near East London will headline Kay B Promotion's two-championship tournament at the new-look Orient Theatre on May 31.

Mboyiya is an experienced former SA featherweight and junior-lightweight champion with 19 victories, nine knockouts, against six losses and a draw. Mahlangu is an eight-fight novice.

Promoter Mzi Booi has dubbed his tournament “Royal Series”. He says his promotion will jointly organise the tournament with “five other companies”. He said: “We have boxers who are still in the development stages, and that includes Athenkosi Tunzi and Lonwabo Sizani, who will be part of our upcoming tournament. We intend to make these series month-to-month.”

Asked about the renovations at the venue next to East London beach, he said: “They should be completed by the end of next week. I went there to see for myself and Orient Theatre looks good.”

The main supporting bout will be a 12-rounder between national featherweight holder Zolisa Batyi from Mdantsane and Lindelani Sibisi from KwaZulu-Natal.  Batyi will bid for the record fifth defence and claim the outright ownership of the belt. “The fight won't get to the second round,”Sibisi warned.

Entrance is R100. “The ringside will be cordoned off for special guests because it will be a box-and-dine affair,” said Booi about his seven-bout card.

Action will begin at 2pm. 

