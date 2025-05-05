Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse cannot afford to lose against Samuel Salva on May 31, or he will kiss goodbye to the opportunity of facing WBC number three minimum weight contender, Joey Canoy, in an official final eliminator.
Trained at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale by Vusi Mtolo, and managed by Brian Mitchell, 21-year-old Kuse from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, is rated No 2 by the WBC.
Kuse's promoter Rodney Berman said he had talks with Canoy's manager, Jim Claude Manangquil, Filipino boxing’s top power broker, last weekend.
Berman says they discussed the possibility of their charges meeting in a bout that will see the winner become No1 contender for the minimum weight title that is held by Melvin Jerusalem.
Kuse holds the WBC silver belt which he won in December after defeating Beavan Sibanda on points after 12 rounds in Berman's tournament at Emperors Palace.
Kuse has eight wins, two losses and a draw while 28-year-old Salva from the Philippines has 21 wins in 23 fights.
Berman intends to stage the elimination fight in September.
“Of course, all of this will be moot if Kuse fails to do the business against WBO number nine Samuel Salva in the “Coronation” card at Emperors Palace on May 31,” he said.
“From what might have once been viewed as a keep-busy fight now looms as a potential bump in the road for the slick South African.”
Berman intends to move Sibanda up to the junior flyweight, reckoning that he will be super strong in the higher division, likening him in style to Nick Ball, the bullocking WBA featherweight champion.
Kuse faces Salva in a must-win fight
Image: SUPPLIED
Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse cannot afford to lose against Samuel Salva on May 31, or he will kiss goodbye to the opportunity of facing WBC number three minimum weight contender, Joey Canoy, in an official final eliminator.
Trained at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale by Vusi Mtolo, and managed by Brian Mitchell, 21-year-old Kuse from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, is rated No 2 by the WBC.
Kuse's promoter Rodney Berman said he had talks with Canoy's manager, Jim Claude Manangquil, Filipino boxing’s top power broker, last weekend.
Berman says they discussed the possibility of their charges meeting in a bout that will see the winner become No1 contender for the minimum weight title that is held by Melvin Jerusalem.
Kuse holds the WBC silver belt which he won in December after defeating Beavan Sibanda on points after 12 rounds in Berman's tournament at Emperors Palace.
Kuse has eight wins, two losses and a draw while 28-year-old Salva from the Philippines has 21 wins in 23 fights.
Berman intends to stage the elimination fight in September.
“Of course, all of this will be moot if Kuse fails to do the business against WBO number nine Samuel Salva in the “Coronation” card at Emperors Palace on May 31,” he said.
“From what might have once been viewed as a keep-busy fight now looms as a potential bump in the road for the slick South African.”
Berman intends to move Sibanda up to the junior flyweight, reckoning that he will be super strong in the higher division, likening him in style to Nick Ball, the bullocking WBA featherweight champion.
Tengimfene not worried about support as he backs Kuse to win against Sibanda
Sibanda’s stock went up last weekend when the Mtolo-trained SA-based Zimbabwean defeated Nhlanhla Tyirha over eight rounds in Cape Town.
“He, too, will be manoeuvred into a title shot before long,” said Berman.
Berman's May 31 event at Emperors Palace will be headlined by Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman who will welcome Portugal-based Angolan Uisma Lima for the IBO junior middleweight championship.
Aged 30 and unbeaten with 15 pro bouts under his belt, Koopman, who is also trained by Mtolo and the boxer's father, Charlton Koopman, has finally begun to attract international interest.
The WBC has Koopman on the No 14 sport, 10 ahead of Lima, who has a single loss in 14 fights.
Said Berman: “If he [Koopman] keeps winning, he’ll be in the mix for bigger fights – and bigger paydays – but defeat will stall any such ambitions.
“In the European or American environment, he could dust himself off and get back in the mix after a couple of months, but it’s far more difficult doing so as a South African.”
SowetanLIVE
Kevin Lerena earns devastating KO in first WBC title defence
Cafu set to meet Rodriguez in US in July for unification bout
Everything prepped for boxing bonanza in Pretoria
Siblings' dream to box in same tournament comes true
Bold predictions for star-packed Workers' Day tournament
SA women boxers demand equal pay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos