Cafu set to meet Rodriguez in US in July for unification bout

July 19 has been confirmed as the date for the unification boxing match between World Boxing Organisation (WBO) junior bantamweight holder, Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, and World Boxing Council (WBC) titlist Jesse “Bam” Rodriquez.
Cafu’s manager and trainer, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, confirmed Cafu’s money-spinning bout.
“It’s no longer speculation,” he said. “The super fight will take place on July 19 at the Star Frisco in Dallas, Texas.
It has been rumoured that Cafu will earn about R3,5m. Nathan did not want to comment on that rumour, but confirmed that “it is life changing in terms of financial remuneration” for Phumelela.
The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN in all territories.
It is the biggest world title fight — a unification bout — SA has had in many years since July 2012, when IBF junior featherweight holder, Jeffrey “Mongoose” Mathebula, met WBO champ Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire in Carson, California.
Donaire defeated Mathebula by a unanimous decision to successfully unify titles.
There had been speculation about Cafu’s fight against American Rodriguez, 25, who has held WBC and The Ring belts since June 2024.
“There was a lot of back and forth between Eddie [Hearn, the British boxing promoter who owns Matchroom] and myself to make this fight happen, and it’s taken about a month of hard work, and it has now been signed and sealed,” said Nathan, whose 30-year-old charge will make his first title defence since he won the WBO belt on October 14 after defeating former four-weight world champ Kosei Tanaka in Japan.
That was Nathan’s first time working with Cafu.
“Phumelela will now get an opportunity to fight and unify against a true top-ten fighter.I thank my partner, Mr [Akihiko] Honda from Teiken Promotions in Japan, for allowing this unification to take place.”
Cafu was very surprised when he first heard the news about Nathan securing the fight several weeks ago.
“Yeah, I was surprised because there were rumours on social media about the fight happening, and when I asked ‘Paps’ [Nathan] about it [at the time], he said that Bam’s team hadn’t reached out yet,” Cafu said.
“So I took that out of my head and decided to focus on my home defence. But this is awesome, man, because once again I get to step in with an elite fighter and prove the world wrong, showing people that I’m also an elite fighter.
“I’ve always wanted to fight him [Rodriquez] because people think he is the bogeyman of the division and say he is unbeatable. But I’ll prove to the people that no-one is unbeatable. Beating him will put me on the pound-for-pound list, and I will be king of the division.”
Rodriguez and Cafu are yet to taste defeat in their professional careers. Rodriguez has 21 wins, 14 by knockouts, while Cafu has chalked up 11 victories, eight by knockouts, and three draws.
