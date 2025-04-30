It seems the outcome won't matter that much, but fighting in the same boxing tournament will mean more for boxing siblings Sanele and Sthembiso Maduna, whose wish has been fulfilled.
Born and bred in Steadville, KwaZulu-Natal, which is home to former two-time WBC super middleweight world champion Thulani "Sugar Boy" Malinga, the Madunas will be in action in Pretoria where Legacy Boxing Promotion (LBP) will make an introduction to the fight fraternity.
LBP's matchmaker Abbey Mnisi pitted Sanele against Ayabonga Sonjica in LBP's first tournament of the day at 11.30am. Sthembiso and Lindokuhle Khuzwayo will meet in a second tournament that will start at 7pm.
Sanele and Sthembiso, who campaign in the junior featherweight and featherweight division respectively, are trained by Sanele Mthalane in Lindelani near Durban.
Nicknamed "Skelem Key", Sanele said: "It has been our wish to fight in the same tournament since we started boxing. Even our father is so happy that he will see his sons in action on the same night."
Of Sonjica, who is trained by Sean Smith in Johannesburg, Sanele said: "I studied him against Thato Bonokoane [Sonjica won that eight rounder on points last month]. I noticed that he is one dimensional; other than that there is nothing to worry about."
Siblings' dream to box in same tournament comes true
Madunas' dad happy to see sons in action together
Sanele said he will be fighting to get back to the ratings. He was removed due to being inactive.
His young brother, a former KwaZulu-Natal and African Boxing Union SADC champ, said: "You don't understand the feeling; I was looking forward for this to happen, and our people back home eMnambithi are happy for this to happen."
Sthembiso, who goes by the moniker "American Sniper", said: "I studied Khuzwayo from his first fight because I knew we will meet one day. I am sending him to slumber land."
Mthalane said: "I am motivated by their spirit; they want to impress their parents. I know their opponents too well. Sonjica is a southpaw with no power but has got experience.
"Khuzwayo is a pressure fighter with good speed. I feel honoured to be opposing big coaches like the Smith brothers [Sean and Peter]; this says a lot to you as a young coach."
LBP's second tournament – dubbed "Reckoning" by promoter Dewald Mostert – features WBC bridgerweight champion Kevin Lerena, Thabiso Mchunu, Thulani Mbenge and Tiesetso Matikinca against Serhiy Radchenko, Amandor Kalonji, Emmanuel Mungdjela and Mbulelo Gubula, respectively.
