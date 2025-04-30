The Englishman vacated that belt when he moved up the weight class. The WBC championship committee upgraded Lerena's status to that of a fully-fledged champ. He will bid for the first defence against the bridgerweight silver champion.
Everything prepped for boxing bonanza in Pretoria
Bridgerweight title fight promises to be a spectacular display
Image: Antonio Muchave
It is all systems go for the fighters who will be in action on Thursday night at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria where Legacy Boxing Promotions (LBP) intends to make a strong statement as the newcomer to the fight game by staging two tournaments.
Dr Robert Selepe conducted the official weigh-in at the venue for LBP's maiden tournament on Wednesday and declared the boxers healthy and ready to roll.
Also in attendance was Boxing SA's acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, COO Mandla Ntlanganiso and administration staff from their office.
Veteran boxing administrator and former Boxing SA chair Peter Ngatane was in charge of the weigh-in for the World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight title fight between defending champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena and Ukrainian challenger Serhiy Radchenko. Ngatane is a WBC representative in Africa and will be the fight supervisor.
Lerena is the first African fighter to hold the new weight division, which was created by WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán in 2020. The bridgerweight is strategically placed between the heavyweight division and cruiserweight class.
The bridgerweight fight will headline LBP's second tournament that will start at 7pm.
A former jockey, Lerena reigned supreme as the IBO cruiserweight champ with six successful defences before vacating that belt when he moved up to the heavyweight division.
He failed to win the WBA heavyweight belt, and dropped a eight down to the bridgerweight class where he won its interim belt and became mandatory challenger to champion Lawrence Okolie.
Image: Antonio Muchave
The Englishman vacated that belt when he moved up the weight class. The WBC championship committee upgraded Lerena's status to that of a fully-fledged champ. He will bid for the first defence against the bridgerweight silver champion.
John Chagu, from Tanzania; Eric Khoza, from KwaZulu-Natal; and Ukrainian Viktor Shevchenko will be ringside judges. Thabo Spampool will referee.
Most of the boxers in the first tournament — to begin at 11.30am — are developmental fighters whose careers are just beginning, except for Ayabonga Sonjica who has already won the SA junior featherweight belt, which he lost to Bongani Mahlangu.
In the main tournament, most eyes will be on Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu who needs to get back to winning ways after three consecutive losses. He will take on unknown Amadori Kalonji from Tanzania over eight rounds.
“Thabiso is a big deal. Stylishly beautiful to watch, he can adjust. I had the privilege of working with him for his fight in Russia,” promoter Dewald Mostert said. “I believe a lot in Thabiso. He's one of those guys I have been close to in my short boxing career. Since December Sean [Smith], who is Mchunu's trainer, has always mentioned how Thabiso is a clean athlete, a great example for our youth and great example for the sport.
“Thabiso is by no means done in this space. He's actually in his prime in his career.”
Smith added: “Thabiso has had hard outings, but we were able to get to this stage. I think that's part of the reason for Legacy Boxing Promotions' birth. Thabiso is ready, and to be honest Thabiso will be a world champ.
“My career started with him 12 years ago, but it feels like our journey has just started. Like I said, we coming out razor sharp. I respect Kalonji because he accepted the fight. Others ran, Harry Simon Jr — they all ran, but they want to superstars. We are proud of Legacy Boxing Promotions, SuperSport and SunBet for the support.”
