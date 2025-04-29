Boxers declare war when they meet in Legacy Boxing Promotion on Thursday

That is the venue for their fights that will be staged by Legacy Boxing Promotion (LBP) on Thursday night.
The meeting on Monday was for a medical examination. But the fighters also used to tear into each other.
Probably Dewald Mostert was smiling from ear to ear because fighters sold his international tournament – his first – since acquiring a boxing promoter's licence with Boxing SA.
Lerena will headlined the card in the first defence of his WBC bridgerweight belt against the silver champion from Ukraine Serhiy Radchenko while Mchunu will look into getting back into winning ways after three consecutive losses.
The SA cruiserweight champ will take on Kalonji over eight rounds, while Mbenge, the two-time IBO welterweight holder, will be up against Mungadjela but in a non-title fight over 10 rounds.
Mchunu was the first to fire his salvo. He did not say much, it was certainly war talk. “We are ready to go to war; we've been all over the world; I can adjust to any situation; everything went well in the camp.”
Mbenge was spitting fire: “Say you are going to bring war; you've said in the newspapers. He told Sowetan that he was bringing war; I hope he's ready for war. I've done my homework on him; we don't worry a lot about opponents.
“We focus on what we do with the coach [Sean Smith]; he has a plan in place. I am ready, it's going to be explosive on May 1. Like I said before, he's going to be there, but after four rounds, I don't know. Yes, there are no easy fights. I rated No 5 in the world and I am a two-time IBO world champion.”
Lerena started like car that needed a push because his battery is flat, and he gradually got into the fighting mode and there was no stopping.
“I am in great shape; I feel good and I am feeling healthy. You know what, thanks to Legacy Boxing Promotion and the sponsors that support Legacy Boxing Promotion.
“Without sponsors that are supporting this brand, this [tournament] would not be possible. This is just business for me and nothing personal.
“Serhiy was on social media calling for the fight and I respect that; he's a fighting man. This fight could have taken place in Ukraine, but it is taking place here.”
Then the animal in him came out. “I am a different beast,” he said. “I am a different animal and you are going to see on Thursday night. I have fought at the highest level with the biggest men.”
One of them is Daniel Dubois for the WBA heavyweight belt in front of 90,000 fans on December 3 2022 at Tottenham Stadium in England, where the former IBO cruiserweight undefeated holder – whose career is guided by former heavyweight professional fighter, Peter “The Sniper” Smith – dropped the big Englishman three times in the first round before being dropped in the third round.”
I respect Serhiy because the silver champ had to prepare very hard to beat Radchenko, beat I will do,” said Lerena, who said he was honoured to be fighting at home in front of “Lerena Army”.
His last fight was in Saudi Arabia where He lost to Justis Huni on points over 10 rounds for the WBO Global heavyweight title on March 8 last year.
That was Lerena's second defeat in the heavyweight class. He had one loss in the cruiserweight division, where he chalked up 26 wins with 12 short-route victories. Lerena won the WBC bridgerweight interim title on November 23 last year.
He was named mandatory challenger to fully fledged champ Lawrence Okolie but the latter moved up to the heavyweight division and the bridgerweight belt became vacant.
The WBC upgraded Lerena's status in October last year, making him the first African to hold that belt, which was funded by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman in 2020.
The bridgerweight division is placed between the cruiserweight and the heavyweight divisions to accommodate small heavyweight boxers.
Left-handed Lerena has 30 wins in 33 fights while Radchenko has 11 wins, five KOs, in 18 fights.
Speaking through an interpreter, Radchenko said: “It's good to be here in South Africa. We are waiting for the fight; celebration is coming.”
Kalonji said: “It's an honour to be here. Thank you so much to Mr Dewald for the opportunity. I feel good and ready to put on a show on Thursday.
“It's an honour for me to fight Thabiso because I want to grow my career. I was to step up with someone who's big; I am going to make sure on the night everyone remembers my name.”
Mungadejla said: “I am a man; when we meet in the ring, you will see. I don't know what he's saying about four rounds; let's talk about two rounds. I am a lion.”
There will be three more fights, and action will begin at 7pm.
Boxers declare war when they meet in Legacy Boxing Promotion on Thursday
While promises are often easily made, keeping them can be a daunting task, especially in boxing where even well-thought-out plans can crumble under the pressure of unforeseen circumstances.
That is why legendary Mike Tyson, who was known for his ferocious and intimidating boxing style as well as his controversial behaviour inside and outside the ring, told a reporter when asked if he was worried about Evander Holyfield:“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
Tyson lost his WBA heavyweight title to Holyfield by an eleventh-round stoppage on November 9 1996.
