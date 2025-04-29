Said Mchunu: "I went through the record of Kevin's opponent, scrutinised it and checked the quality of the opponents he defeated but mostly those that defeated him ... and I recognised Krzysztof Glowacki (former two times WBO cruiserweight champ), Michael Cieslak (lost to Ilunga Makabu for the WBC and Lawrence Okolie for the WBO belt) and Artur Szpilka (some of his losses were to Deontay Wilder and Derick Chisora).
"I got an impression that he's a brave boy, and that could be his own doing because Kevin has a big heart and is a smart finisher when he has hurt you – hence I predict a knockout win because Kevin is going to hurt him."
Regarding Mbenge, he said: "Thulani is a boxer that you can put your last cent on. If he had grown up in KwaZulu-Natal, I was going to say insizwa (one with behaviours that signify and validate maleness and involves being recognised in particular ways by other men). "
About his son Thabiso, he started from the amateurs and guided to victory for the SA cruiserweight title in his fourth fight in 2008, Mchunu said: "Thabiso can still be a world champ. When speaking to him two weeks ago, I made an example of Thulani Malinga and Jacob Matlala who went through tough times but soldiered on to become true legends of the game. Thabiso must have no doubt his capabilities. He is intelligent and I trust him a lot."
Lerena, Mbenge and Mchunu are trained by Peter, George and Sean, who are the sons of former SA light heavyweight champ Kosie Smith.
There will be three more fights and action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Bold predictions for star-packed Workers' Day tournament
Maiden tourney boasts list of top boxers
Image: James Gradidge
Kevin Lerena, Thabiso Mchunu and Thulani Mbenge will celebrate Workers' Day with knockout wins in their international boxing matches at Time Square Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Thursday evening.
This bold prediction was made by retired KwaZulu-Natal heavyweight champion Alex Mchunu, who remains unheralded as a boxing trainer despite uncovering hidden talent in KwaXimba in Cato Ridge.
The list includes his sons – Thabiso and Thabo, Ntethelelo Magcaba (KZN and ABU SADC junior bantamweight), Andile Mntungwa (WBF super middleweight) as well as Nomvelo Magcaba, who has established herself as a top promoter.
Lerena will put his WBC bridgerweight belt on the line against Ukrainian Serhiy Radchenko, while Mchunu will welcome Congolese Amador Kalonji over eight rounds. Mbenge's dance partner will be Namibian Emmanuel Mungadjela, and their welterweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
These boxing matches will form part of Legacy Boxing Promotions' maiden tourney that will be the first for promoter Dewald Moster.
Namibian promoter foresees 'war' in Mbenge-Mungadjela contest
Said Mchunu: "I went through the record of Kevin's opponent, scrutinised it and checked the quality of the opponents he defeated but mostly those that defeated him ... and I recognised Krzysztof Glowacki (former two times WBO cruiserweight champ), Michael Cieslak (lost to Ilunga Makabu for the WBC and Lawrence Okolie for the WBO belt) and Artur Szpilka (some of his losses were to Deontay Wilder and Derick Chisora).
"I got an impression that he's a brave boy, and that could be his own doing because Kevin has a big heart and is a smart finisher when he has hurt you – hence I predict a knockout win because Kevin is going to hurt him."
Regarding Mbenge, he said: "Thulani is a boxer that you can put your last cent on. If he had grown up in KwaZulu-Natal, I was going to say insizwa (one with behaviours that signify and validate maleness and involves being recognised in particular ways by other men). "
About his son Thabiso, he started from the amateurs and guided to victory for the SA cruiserweight title in his fourth fight in 2008, Mchunu said: "Thabiso can still be a world champ. When speaking to him two weeks ago, I made an example of Thulani Malinga and Jacob Matlala who went through tough times but soldiered on to become true legends of the game. Thabiso must have no doubt his capabilities. He is intelligent and I trust him a lot."
Lerena, Mbenge and Mchunu are trained by Peter, George and Sean, who are the sons of former SA light heavyweight champ Kosie Smith.
There will be three more fights and action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
No one will stand in my way, declares Nkosi as he eyes Grand Prix crown
SA without an IBF champ for first time in years
We need innovation to help boxing claim its rightful place – Xala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos