The Boxing SA board needs to address the big disparity in pay between male and female boxers because it is discriminatory and seriously disadvantages women.
Women, especially national champions, say they are paid a pittance compared to their male counterparts, which makes them feel unappreciated and unwelcome.
While many women boxers don’t feel comfortable sharing their unhappiness about their plight on social media or speaking to journalists, a number of them told me off the record that they are frustrated by the non-existence of a board committee to deal specifically with the fact that they are paid far less than their male counterparts.
Recently crowned SA junior featherweight champion, Nomusa Ngema, said she wondered how she had survived had it not been for her family. “It’s God’s grace to have such a family which understands my situation. We, as fighters, also look after each other; if one of us has had a fight, he or she then buys food for all of us,” she said.
Ngema – the first woman boxer from KwaMashu, Durban, to win a national title after defeating Matshidiso Mokebisi from the Free State in December 2023 – said she was grateful for the support of trainer Mike Sediane and his wife, promoter Matladi Sediane.
“I thought that achievement would change my life,” said Ngema, who won the title in her fifth professional boxing match. “You just pretend to be happy in public gatherings, yet deep inside, it is something else.”
SA women boxers demand equal pay
Women pugilists paid a pittance compared to male counterparts
Image: SUPPLIED
The Boxing SA board needs to address the big disparity in pay between male and female boxers because it is discriminatory and seriously disadvantages women.
Women, especially national champions, say they are paid a pittance compared to their male counterparts, which makes them feel unappreciated and unwelcome.
While many women boxers don’t feel comfortable sharing their unhappiness about their plight on social media or speaking to journalists, a number of them told me off the record that they are frustrated by the non-existence of a board committee to deal specifically with the fact that they are paid far less than their male counterparts.
Recently crowned SA junior featherweight champion, Nomusa Ngema, said she wondered how she had survived had it not been for her family. “It’s God’s grace to have such a family which understands my situation. We, as fighters, also look after each other; if one of us has had a fight, he or she then buys food for all of us,” she said.
Ngema – the first woman boxer from KwaMashu, Durban, to win a national title after defeating Matshidiso Mokebisi from the Free State in December 2023 – said she was grateful for the support of trainer Mike Sediane and his wife, promoter Matladi Sediane.
“I thought that achievement would change my life,” said Ngema, who won the title in her fifth professional boxing match. “You just pretend to be happy in public gatherings, yet deep inside, it is something else.”
The Quick Interview | No gender equality in boxing – Magcaba-Shezi
Mapule Ngubane cleaned rubbish bins in Soweto to buy food, yet she held the national middleweight belt. “Woman SA champions are paid far less for defences, and by the time you get another fight, the money you earned in your previous fight is finished,” she said.
Ngema will be in action against Pamela Matunga from Zimbabwe on Saturday at the Kimberley Recreation Centre. That non-title fight is just to keep the wolf from the door while the champion waits to defend her belt.
“You can’t always rely on people to buy you simple needs like toiletries,” said Ngema, who served the country with excellence as an amateur boxer under the SA National Boxing Organisation for 12 years.
Action from the weekend’s Women in Boxing Series six-bout card will begin at 3pm.
SowetanLIVE
BSA KOs Mwrebi, Ngubane title bout
IBA welcomes IOC-backed Imane Khelif's threats to take legal action against it
Mutavhatsindi wants his boxer wife to get world bodies' attention
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos