I am on a journey towards fighting for a world title – Mbenge

Any boxer who is happy with his surroundings, irrespective of their age, remains dangerous.
That is how Thulani Mbenge describes himself ahead of his international fight against Namibian Emmanuel “The Lion” Mungadjela, which will take place at Time Square Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on May 1.
He makes an example of George Foreman, who won a heavyweight world title at the age of 45 when he defeated 26-year-old Michael Moorer in 1994 to become the oldest heavyweight champion in history.
Mbenge, 33, is rated No 7 by the WBC, No 12 by the IBF and No 5 by Boxrec. He says defeat is not an option against Mungadjela.
“There are bigger things in store,” says the smiling assassin whose knacks are polished by Sean Smith.
“I am on a journey towards fighting for a world title, so anything on my path will be destroyed.”
Mbenge is yet to lose against an African foe. Out of the 14 he's fought against, only one (Mziwoxolo Ndwayana) went full distance in their first fight. Mbenge stopped Ndwayana in the fourth round in their second fight.
