No one will stand in my way, declares Nkosi as he eyes Grand Prix crown

Ntethelelo Nkosi is confident he will go all the way and win the inaugural WBC Grand Prix’s junior welterweight division in Saudi Arabia.
Nicknamed “Baby G” by his trainer Damien Durandt, Nkosi from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal won through to the second phase by stopping Egyptian Marwan Madboly in three rounds at the Global Theatre Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last Friday.
The second phase of the tournament will take place in June.
“I don’t mean to undermine other fighters, but from what I saw, no one will stand in my way to winning the trophy,” Nkosi said yesterday. “I am psyching myself up to winning the final. I don’t mean to disrespect them; It is just that I trust myself and my team.”
The Grand Prix tournament comprises 128 fighters competing across four weight divisions – featherweight, junior-welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight.
Each weight class has its tournament consisting of 32 fighters each. The competition started with quarterfinals featuring eight-round fights.
The finals will be scheduled for 10 rounds, and the winner of each weight division will be presented with the José Sulaimán Trophy, named after the late WBC president, and prize money of $100,000 (about R1.8m).
Nkosi said: “I am happy to have been chosen to show my talent on that stage because opportunities like these are rare.”
He had to vacate the SA title to participate in the tournament. I
Nkosi said he led in rounds one and two before ending it all in round three and has improved to five short-route wins in eight victories from 10 fights.
His victory came just a day after Bhekizizwe “Dr Sleep” Maitse defeated Colombian Rodolfo Puentes on points in a featherweight bout. Maitse is the African Boxing Union Southern African Development Community’s featherweight champion.
Maitse’s manager Brad Norman and coach Boetie Lourens barked instructions in Maitse’s corner.
“I still have four more fights to go; this is the beginning, but I am happy to proceed to the next phase,” said Maitse. “I trained hard for three months; I was ready physically and mentally, and I will go into the second phase more determined.”
On Sunday, Keaton Gomes also progressed to the second phase after defeating Mexican Roberto Medina Aguirre by a first-round knockout in the heavyweight bout.
No one will stand in my way, declares Nkosi as he eyes Grand Prix crown
Victorious KZN fighter through to final phase of lucrative Saudi tournament
