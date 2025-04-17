Ndongeni said some former fighters may be doing well, but not from boxing. “They have a day job,” he said. “Some fought for millions [of rand] but today they have nothing, and all by themselves.”
Young boxers must take charge of their careers — Ndongeni
Recently crowned WBA Intercontinental junior welterweight champion Xolisani Ndongeni says he is often misunderstood for being outspoken, especially on matters that affect fighters.
He says it all began with boxers who were there before them. “They were yes boys even when they meant no,” he said straight up. “It could have been that laws at that time silenced them, and it could also be that they were so scared that they unintentionally confirmed to be suffering from dependent personality disorder.
“Managers negotiated purse monies on their behalf instead of boxers who risk their lives all the time they get inside the ring to negotiate their own purses. Now we are expected to behave similar to them yet we are from a completely different generation where all human beings have rights which include freedom of choice and freedom of speech.”
Ndongeni has previously held SA title in two weight divisions (junior light and lightweight), IBO and WBF belts. The former ABU junior welterweight titlist who has worked with a number of trainers and promoters said young fighters must take charge of their careers.
“That includes negotiating their purses so that no-one gets blamed when they don't have money to sustain them during retirement,” he said. “Look at former boxers from South Africa and compare them with others from other countries; It's chalk and cheese. I am struggling to find one from here whose life resembles their achievements.”
