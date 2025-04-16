It will be interesting to see if he belongs in the elite level, where Mbenge is right now.
Namibian promoter foresees 'war' in Mbenge-Mungadjela contest
Namibian boxers don't surrender – they fight until the last round, says Tobias
Namibia’s top boxing promoter, Nestor Tobias, says his countrymen don’t surrender in the ring and that quality will be on display when Emmanuel “The Lion” Mungadjela, faces IBO world champion Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on May 1.
Tobias has produced top-calibre boxers, including Paulus “The Rock” Ambunda, who won the WBO bantamweight title.
The welterweight non-title bout between Mungadjela and Mbenge will form part of the maiden tournament by Dewald Mostert of Legacy Boxing Promotions.
“You put Namibian boxers in the ring, they will fight until the last round,” said Tobias when asked his thoughts on Mungadjela’s chances against the IBO champion. “We don’t surrender. Mungadjela is a lion; when the bell goes, it’s gonna be war. It’s a 50-50 type of fight.”
Mungadjela, who lost his bid to win the WBC International title against Pierce O’Leary in England in November 2022, bounced back to chalk up three wins, and has nine stoppages in 20 wins against four losses and a draw.
It will be interesting to see if he belongs in the elite level, where Mbenge is right now.
The Namibian champion is yet to challenge for a world title. He is at the intermediary level, where a boxer’s career is defined. There have been many cases of boxers from that level defeating opponents from the elite level – called an “upset” – and Tobias is confident his charge can cause one.
Mbenge from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, and trained in Johannesburg by Sean Smith, has twice held the SA title, and also the WBC International, ABU and WBA Pan African titles. He showed persistence until completion of a hard-fought 10-rounder against tough-as-teak Argentinian Leandro Ariel Fonseca in Durban on March 2 last year.
The competition from that fight prepared him to win the IBO belt after defeating the equally competent Michael McKinson in England on October 19, the same year.
Mbenge has 15 knockouts from 21 wins against two losses. He is rated No 7 by the WBC and 12th by the IBF.
Mostert’s fight card – dubbed “The Reckoning” – will be headlined by the WBC bridgerweight world title defence by Kevin Lerena against Ukrainian contender Serhiy Radchenko.
