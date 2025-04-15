Boxing manager Marco Luis says Roarke Knapp is psyched up at the prospect of fighting in front of a 45,000-strong crowd on Friday night – even though 99,9% of them will probably be rooting for his opponent.
Knapp, 26, will challenge Frenchman Bakary Samake, 21, for the WBC silver junior middleweight belt at the La Paris Défence Arena.
“It’s the biggest arena in Europe,” said Luis, who has been in France with Knapp and trainer Vusi Mtolo for almost a week.
“It’s a sold-out show – 45,000 tickets! This is the biggest fight of his career, and also the biggest stage that a South African fighter has been on for a long time as the headline act.
“It’s one fight, not a full bill. It’s a huge night for Roarke and SA boxing. It’s a fight we definitely can win.”
It will be Knapp’s first match outside SA since he turned professional nine years ago.
“I don’t think he’s feeling any pressure at all; he looks calm and collected,” said Luis. “Roarke’s priority has shifted. He’s had a child now, so I think the priority is to give his child the best life possible.
“I don’t think it’s Bakary Samake, and I don’t think it’s the WBC silver belt – it’s all to do with him proving for this new baby that has come into his life. I think that is where his focus is, I think that is where his motivation lies.”
Knapp lost his bid to win the IBO belt in June last year.
“Roarke is psyched up and ready. As his manager, I am proud to have got him such a big fight.
“We are not here to look at the Eiffel Tower. We’ve come to Paris to take home the belt; and most of all, to make ourselves proud, make BSA proud. We had a long and good camp, and we’re prepared for everything that he [Samake] can bring,” Luis said.
Samake, who has also never fought in front of such a huge crowd, is trained by his father Issa Samake. He remains undefeated after 17 fights, while Knapp has lost twice in 20 fights.
SowetanLIVE
Knapp psyched up to win in front of huge crowd in Paris
Fighter motivated by the birth of his child
Image: SUPPLIED
