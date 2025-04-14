Xala described herself as a young woman who was born in Thokoza, East Rand, and grew up in the Eastern Cape, where she started school from primary all through to tertiary. She paid tribute to her father, who introduced her to the sport.
We need innovation to help boxing claim its rightful place – Xala
Promoter set to host another festival in May
Image: Masi Losi
The call to embrace innovative ideas to spice up boxing, attract the corporate world, bring back fans and ultimately help the fistic sport to reclaim its rightful place continues to reverberate.
New boxing promoter, Anney Xala, has echoed the sentiments of veteran promoters, including Joyce Kungwane, whose TLB Promotions is doing wonders with celebrity boxing matches.
Kungwane's professional boxing tournament at Sun City on September 22 was spiced by a matchup between Refiloe Phoolo, professionally known as Cassper Nyovest, and Anga Makubalo, aka NaakMusiq.
NaakMusiq defeated Cassper on points over five exciting rounds in front of more than 3,000 fans.
Xala is new kid on the block. Her National Boxing Championship (NBC) treated fans and businessmen and women to a five-star reception when the consortium introduced itself into the space with a box-and-dine tournament at Arena Holdings headquarters in Parktown last month.
Dubbed “KO Festival”, her seven-bout card featured debutants and fighters with less than 10 matches because NBC is about development. The flyweight fest was live on SABC, and also streamed by Arena on Viva Nation TV.
Asked what is new that she is bringing to the game, Xala said: “I am bringing a lot as a young promoter.
“I believe that we need innovations to help boxing claim its rightful place as one of the top two sporting codes and that can be achieved through consistent gains and activity.”
Xala described herself as a young woman who was born in Thokoza, East Rand, and grew up in the Eastern Cape, where she started school from primary all through to tertiary. She paid tribute to her father, who introduced her to the sport.
“We are working on developing a boxing league to ensure there is continuity in boxing,” Xala said.
“We started with Gauteng, and we have another one coming up at the end of May at the same venue [Arena] in Parktown and we will gradually host other festivals in other provinces.”
Asked if women feature in their plans, Xala said: “We have a plan in place for female festivals and they will consist of female bouts only,” she said, adding that the set-up in terms of weight divisions will be the determining factor through the number of rated boxers in weight divisions.
Women are still facing resistance from some promoters in terms of featuring them in their tournaments.
“I want to contribute to what her female colleagues have been doing,” she said.
“I do believe they have tried their best to give females action and they are still pushing, and I am coming in to add weight.”
She described NBC chairperson, Ace Ncobo, as her business mentor, and “a friend of mine”. NBC board comprises Ncobo, Xala, Sifiso Shonwge and Koketjo Tsebe (both former BSA board members), Lerato Mogorosi and Craig Mukhuba.
