Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem's name will be included in the next edition, probably May, of the WBO ratings after winning that organisation's junior-featherweight title via unanimous points decision against John Zile of Ghana last weekend, his promoter Ayanda Matiti said.
Judges scored the fight 97-92 and 96-93 (twice). It was Hem's first international bout and his ninth win from 11 fights.
At 22, Hem now has two belts, the SA and the WBO youth diadem. He won the national title last year after ending the reign of ring veteran Bongani Mahlangu with a third-round knockout in Midrand.
Hem added the youth belt on Friday evening at the Border Conference Centre in Abbotsford, East London.
“I am not in a rush for anything because once you are in the top 15, you are under pressure. The champion in his voluntary defence can choose you,” said Matiti.
“Most of the titles [WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA] are held by Naoya Inoue. But even if it were someone else, I would still give Hem four fights before we could consider such a fight.
“His next outing will be the defence of his SA title. He must relax a bit, spend time with family and then resume training.”
Matiti hopeful Hem will be included in WBO ratings
Boxer won maiden international title against Zile
Image: Ayanda Matiti
Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem's name will be included in the next edition, probably May, of the WBO ratings after winning that organisation's junior-featherweight title via unanimous points decision against John Zile of Ghana last weekend, his promoter Ayanda Matiti said.
Judges scored the fight 97-92 and 96-93 (twice). It was Hem's first international bout and his ninth win from 11 fights.
At 22, Hem now has two belts, the SA and the WBO youth diadem. He won the national title last year after ending the reign of ring veteran Bongani Mahlangu with a third-round knockout in Midrand.
Hem added the youth belt on Friday evening at the Border Conference Centre in Abbotsford, East London.
“I am not in a rush for anything because once you are in the top 15, you are under pressure. The champion in his voluntary defence can choose you,” said Matiti.
“Most of the titles [WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA] are held by Naoya Inoue. But even if it were someone else, I would still give Hem four fights before we could consider such a fight.
“His next outing will be the defence of his SA title. He must relax a bit, spend time with family and then resume training.”
Matiti said if the ABU champ, Mxolisi Zuma from KwaZulu-Natal, is interested, he will be allowed to face the champion from Duncan Village.
“But whoever is interested in the ratings will be accommodated, then go an international fight because it will be nice for me to have him fighting for a world title next year,” said Matiti, who described the main supporting bout – the SA junior-flyweight title championship – between reigning title-holder Siseko Teyisi successfully defending his belt against Abongile Jacob as a competitive fight.
Teyisi dropped the challenger twice en route to a lopsided points decision. Scores read 119-107, 116-110 and 117-109.
“It was a competitive fight with Teysisi dominating,” said Matiti. “It was a good exhibition of the sweet science.”
Regarding the venue, he said: “We as Xaba Promotion, SuperSport and fans were excited about venue – world class and enough parking space.
“Some people say we must keep that venue as our home base but the challenge is that it is used for church gatherings, and I prefer staging my tournaments on Sunday afternoon.”
Matiti took his tournament to the new venue because the iconic Orient Theatre is still under construction.
SowetanLIVE
Zile vows to show Hem stars in vacant WBO Youth world junior-featherweight title
Matiti lobbies for WBC, WBO top ratings for his troops
Boxing tourney finds new venue as Orient Theatre is tuned up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos