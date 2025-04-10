Zile vows to show Hem stars in vacant WBO Youth world junior-featherweight title

Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem may run but will not succeed in hiding because John “The Monster” Zile from Ghana will be right in his face to seize the vacant WBO Youth world junior-featherweight title, which will be up for grabs when they collide on Friday evening at Christian Centre in Abbotsford, East London.
In a video, 24-year-old Zile from Tuobodom, in the Bono East region, says: “Hem, I am coming for you; there is no way of escaping this time around. I'm coming for that title; it's mine; get away. I am coming.”
A football hopeful who swapped his football boots for boxing gloves, Zile won the Universal Boxing Organisation International junior-featherweight title with a third-round stoppage of Emmanuel Quartey in Kumasi in July last year.
He replaced his fellow countryman, Enock “The Hitman” Tetteh, as Hem's dance partner for March 29.
The date for that matchup changed after SuperSport, which was to broadcast the event, condemned the iconic venue next to East London beach as being unfit.
Promoter Ayanda Matiti was given two dates – April 11 and the 20 – to choose from. He chose April 11 and he found Christian Centre in Abbotsford as suitable to host his international tournament.
Matiti described it as the 31st Annual Celebration of Freedom and Democracy in the country. Matiti said Tetteh's management chose April 20, which did not go down well with him.
“I felt I must look for an alternative for the main fight. That is how Tetteh got out of the fight,” he explained.
Zile is rated No 2 in Ghana. On February 28, he knocked out Haruna Oku in three rounds in Accra. That was Zile's 12th KO win in 14 victories against a loss and two draws.
On the other hand, Hem from Duncan Village last fought in December when the 22-year-old novice ended the reign of Bongani Mahlangu as the national champion with a third-round knockout.
That was Hem's fifth short-route victory, his eighth victory, against a loss and a draw. If recent results are anything to go by, fans must brace themselves for the war of attrition.
The main supporting bout is a 12-rounder between Siseko Teyisi and Abongile Jacobs for the bragging rights as the South African junior-flyweight holder.
It's a derby between Mdantsane fighters. Teyisi is the champion and he will make his mandatory defence against Jacobs who is rated No 1 for he national crown Teyisi annexed won on December 24.
The bet became vacant when holder Mpumelelo Tshabalala from Katlehong won the IBO belt in Matiti's event in Midrand in September.
Nhlanhla Tyirha, who was described by Khulile Radu as the incarnation of former non-white SA bantamweight champion Mzukisi Skweyiya, embarks on a comeback trial against Phumlani Maloni in one of the undercard bouts tomorrow evening.
Otherwise known as “Mount Kilimanjaro”, Tyirha from Mdantsane won the SA junior-flyweight belt in only his fourth fight under trainer Luvuyo Tyamzashe in 2018.
He last fought in August when he avenged his loss to George Kandulo with a points decision. Kandulo, an average Malawian fighter who is trained in Hilbrow by George Khosi, stopped Tyriha in six rounds in 2023.
Action will begin at 7pm. Tickets sell between R400 to be at the ring side and R150 for general seating.
