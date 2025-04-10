Mchunu's last fight was a points defeat over 10 rounds to Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in Moscow on January 31. Before that, he had been beaten by Ilunga Makabu in 2022, by split decision, in their WBC world cruiserweight championship fight in the US.
Mchunu expects tough fight from 'closed book' Kalonji
The two face off in nontitle fight in LBP's maiden tourney
Image: SUPPLIED
Ring veteran Thabiso Mchunu says while a boxer's fight record provides a snapshot of their wins and losses, it's not the sole determinant of their skill or potential.
This writer asked if his inexperienced opponent — Amador Kalonji from Lubumbashi in Congo, who has seven wins from eight fights, was not brought on as a sacrificial lamb to be slaughtered by the man who has been a pro boxer for 17 years.
“That he [Kalonji] agreed to fight means he fancies his chances,” said Mchunu. “I am training hard and preparing for a tough competition.”
With 23 wins from 31 fights, Mchunu's non-title fight against Kalonji at Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on May 1 will pave the way for the WBC bridgerweight title defence by holder Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena and Ukrainian contender Serhiy Radchenko.
It will be Legacy Boxing Promotion's (LBP) maiden tournament and the first WBC world title defence by a local fighter on South African soil. This is made possible by businessman Dewald Mostert, the founder of LBP.
