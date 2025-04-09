Boxing

Boxing tourney finds new venue as Orient Theatre is tuned up

Hot prospects Hem, Tetteh battle for vacant world belt

09 April 2025 - 09:13
Siyabulela Hem celebrates after knocking out Bongani Mahlangu.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

Active boxing has been disrupted in East London due to the refurbishment of the city's iconic Orient Theatre.

Tournaments already sanctioned by Boxing SA were postponed, and expectations are that renovations at Orient Theatre, which began last week, should be completed in six weeks.

Promoter Ayanda Matiti's international tournament which initially was set for March 29, is back on Friday evening.

It will take place at Christian Conference Centre in Abbotsford, a suburb in East London. Matiti said boxing people will like the venue.

It will be headlined by a 12-rounder between hot prospects Siyabulela "Showtime” Hem and Enock “The Hitman” Tetteh for the vacant World Boxing Organisation youth world junior featherweight belt.

Hem, 22, is from Duncan Village and he holds the national junior featherweight title. He has five knockouts against one loss. His 24-year-old dance partner from Ghana is yet to wear a crown.

Tetteh from Bukom, which is home to retired two-weight world champ and Hall of Famer Azumah "Professor" Nelson, boasts 10 knockouts in 12 wins against one loss and one draw.

"I'm excited that Hem is getting this opportunity," said Matiti. "I rate him as a future world champion, so he must annex the world youth title and position himself as a world title contender."

The main supporting bout will be a Mdantsane derby between national junior flyweight champion Siseko Teyisi and mandatory challenger Abongile Jacobs. There will be six undercard non-title bouts, and action will begin at 7pm. Tickets sell between R400 to be at ring side and R150 for general seating.

Boxing SA raised a red flag about Orient Theatre's dilapidated conditions in December. The last tournament to happen there was that of Last Born Promotions on March 30.

