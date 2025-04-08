Forgotten veteran boxing trainer Johannes Bowker has died, pastor Henry James has confirmed.
Veteran boxing trainer Johannes Bowker dies at 90
Forgotten veteran boxing trainer Johannes Bowker has died, pastor Henry James has confirmed.
He said his uncle died on Thursday.
"He's been suffering from back pains for many years and doctors could not tell what the problem really was," he said of the man who formed the Cape Settlements Boys Boxing Club in 1964 in Krugersdorp.
He produced several coloured amateur champions such as Jury Martins and Ivan Steyn. Bowker later joined forces with Bokkie Martins and they formed the Eagles Boxing Club in Toekomsrus where they produced top name fighters such as Aladin "Mean Machine" Stevens, Jan "Kid Gavillan" Bergman and Simon "Cheetah" Ramoni.
Bowker went solo and opened his gym, which was later closed down by the Randfontein local council.
Bowker was 90 years old when he died last week. Ramoni and Bergman went on to win world titles.
Ramoni became the first IBO champ from SA when he won the bantamweight title on August 8 1998 while Harold Volbrecht guided Bergman to winning the WBU welterweight belt on June 2 2001.
"He was my uncle," said James who boxed as an amateur in Riverlea at Witsco Gym under trainer Abdulah Josephs.
James described Bowker as being at the forefront in the fight for boxers of colour in the game. He said the funeral will take place tomorrow.
The service will begin at the Catholic Church in Toekomsrus at 8am, and proceed to Toekomsrus Cemetery at 10am.
Bokwer is survived by his wife Martha, son Ricardo and daughter Leveil.
