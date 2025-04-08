Tshwete said: “Naturally, it would be an honour for the family that Steve Tshwete is remembered through thoughtful gestures, but what Boxing SA, the department and minister McKenzie have done goes beyond that.
Scores of boxers to benefit from series honouring Steve Tshwete
Image: Supplied
Naming the imminent Steve Tshwete Boxing Series after the departed Robben Islander is going beyond remembering the first sport minister after the attainment of majority rule in 1994, says Tshwete's son Mayihlome.
Sowetan had asked for his comment on the announcement by sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie that Tshwete's legacy will be preserved by naming the anticipated boxing series after the late politician.
Speaking at Freedom Park in Pretoria where he had dinner with boxing legends, McKenzie said: “Bra Steve was such a great minister. Wherever I go people tell me stories about him.
“We are going to honour him with the Steve Tshwete Boxing Series. It will start in East London. It will be on TV and will feature 72 boxers from South Africa's nine provinces. We are putting in serious money.”
Tshwete said: “Naturally, it would be an honour for the family that Steve Tshwete is remembered through thoughtful gestures, but what Boxing SA, the department and minister McKenzie have done goes beyond that.
“The real honour is not only in the gesture of name rights but in the interventions that give recognition and dignity to the athletes, the boxers. I think Mr Fix It would have been impressed by the stated bold interventions.
“My father was a true public servant and I believe the foundational ingredients for public service are compassion. You can't be indifferent to the sad state of boxing livelihoods and claim compassion.
“Boxing SA, the department of sport and the minister showed compassion in truly honouring legends and offering practical steps to uplift the sport. I hope they stay the course of turning things about. We wish them the best and we will support them in putting the athletes first.”
Boxing SA's acting CEO, Tsholofelo Tsholofelo Lejaka, said: “We are going to run it as a league. The competition is boxer to boxer, province to province. Each province will put together eight boxers, you multiply that by nine, that’s 72.”
Lejaka said the series would be promoted by licensed BSA promoters.
