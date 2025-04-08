While seemingly disparate, boxing and education can actually complement each other, with boxing potentially enhancing qualities like discipline, focus, and resilience, which are valuable in academic pursuits.
Successfully navigating the challenges of boxing can boost confidence and self-esteem, which in turn can lead to greater motivation and engagement in academic pursuits.
Typical example, Likho Nxele made a positive introduction into professional boxing on Saturday, winning her debut via a second round stoppage. Then on Monday, the 21-year-old boxer from eNgcobo who is trained by Mvumelwano Thamela and Sipho Sitwayi in Cape Town, graduated at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology with a bachelor degree in education.
Novice balances boxing and books
Likho Nxele, 21, won her debut fight on Saturday and graduated with a degree on Monday
Image: Supplied
While seemingly disparate, boxing and education can actually complement each other, with boxing potentially enhancing qualities like discipline, focus, and resilience, which are valuable in academic pursuits.
Successfully navigating the challenges of boxing can boost confidence and self-esteem, which in turn can lead to greater motivation and engagement in academic pursuits.
Typical example, Likho Nxele made a positive introduction into professional boxing on Saturday, winning her debut via a second round stoppage. Then on Monday, the 21-year-old boxer from eNgcobo who is trained by Mvumelwano Thamela and Sipho Sitwayi in Cape Town, graduated at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology with a bachelor degree in education.
Lonki Witbooi is proud to be her manager. "I am very proud about her academic achievements; this means she has something to fall back on when her boxing is over. She becomes a role model to other youth from other sporting codes to pay attention to education while doing sports. Her achievement is also good for the image of boxing; she changes the narrative that boxing is a sport of the uneducated," he said.
Few boxers have achieved greatness academically. and the list includes Lovermore "Black Panther" Ndou. The Australia-based former IBF junior welterweight and IBO and WBF welterweight world champion from Musina graduated with seven university degrees‚ and has a PhD in law.
Ndou who left South Africa to pursue greener pastures in Australia where he has lived since 1995, owns a law firm.
"She is a talented fighter and that was confirmed by her winning the SA amatuer amateur title multiple times. She was part of the SA team at some point. I did not hesitate when approached to manage her," said Witbooi.
SowetanLIVE
Boxing manager slams 'dirty' tricks as Hadebe lost in her WBC title challenge
Hadebe set to smash her way into history books
'Smash' Hadebe, Sanchez fight to be streamed live from Mexico
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos