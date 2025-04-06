Hadebe looked good in the first two rounds, and her approach turned out to be like killing fire with fuel. Sanchez forced the pace, imposing her big physique, and bullied her tiny little opponent who was forced to spend quality time of their two-minutes-per round bout dealing with her avalanche of punches.
Boxing manager slams 'dirty' tricks as Hadebe lost in her WBC title challenge
Sanchez elbowed and hit Smash behind her ears – McAusland
Image: Colleen McAusland
Award-winning boxing manager Colleen McAusland has accepted with reservation the defeat of her charge Smangele "Smash" Hadebe in her bid to dethrone Gabriella "Labonita" Sanchez of her WBC silver flyweight championship fight on Saturday morning.
Hadebe lost a lopsided 10-round match against the Mexican champion by a unanimous points decision in Mexico.
The challenger was bidding to become the first female boxer from SA to win a boxing belt from the WBC, a Mexico-based sanctioning body, since female boxing was permitted here in 2007.
Fighting at home in front of some 10,000 fans, Sanchez reciprocated with a commanding performance which was confirmed by the scores from all Mexican judges. They scored the bout 100-89, 99-90 and 99-90.
Hadebe looked good in the first two rounds, and her approach turned out to be like killing fire with fuel. Sanchez forced the pace, imposing her big physique, and bullied her tiny little opponent who was forced to spend quality time of their two-minutes-per round bout dealing with her avalanche of punches.
Hadebe's corner was manned by young trainer Khangelani Jack, who seemed overwhelmed by the occasion. It was Jack's first involvement in a high profile fight of this stature since he started training fighters in 2013 after retiring as a professional boxer.
South Africans were able to watch the SA and ABU champ from Walkerville, Midvaal, live in action, thanks to Hadebe's sponsor, Discover Sport, who secured television rights for Africa.
McAusland, whose contribution to the sport was recognised by Boxing SA with the SA 2019 Manager of the Year award, respects the 30-year-old WBC champion, and she maintains sportsmanship and a positive attitude.
However, she made it clear that Sanchez, who enjoyed home-ground advantage, was a dirty fighter who employed unethical or manipulative strategies, including hitting Hadebe behind the ear (rabbit punching) to gain an advantage.
"Smash has knobs on the back of head and behind the ear," she said. "She elbowed her. Smash did not feel her power; the ring mat was very soft, and it affected her legs. She could not move like our games was angles.
"The game plan we worked on was not executed because Smash allowed her to be bullied onto the ropes and Smash stayed there and tried to fight on the back of the ropes.
"We did angles in our preparations and that was the game plan with this girl. You know, it is what it is but in all honest if you look on BoxRec.Com, Smash fought nine rounds in the last two years."
The indefatigable McAusland, who looks out for every single fighter in her gym in Kibler Park in terms of getting them action, says girls are not given opportunities to fight in South Africa, compared to their males counter parts, and that makes it impossible to build their careers to a point where that can compete internationally.
"Smash won the SA title in 2021 and she never defended it," said McAusland. "Her ABU title, she defended once on ESPN. But the last tournament with Elias Tshabala who still has not paid our money, that was one round."
Hadebe stopped Jesse Mfinanga in less than a minute in June last year. That was Hadebe's last ring appearance.
"So nine rounds in two years is not good enough if you want to fight internationally," said McAuasland."So we were forced to go into the lion's den and do our best.
"You going on the back foot; you in the lions' den, all the judges are from Mexico but although Sanchez won; its not like we disputing that she did not win. The count was not a knockdown that was actually push; we knew if it went on points we were gona loose even if it was a close fight."
McAuslad added that the scarcity of fights for females puts fighters in a situation where they go out of the country and destroy their talent.
"We have no other options; that's where boxing for females is currently in South Africa," she said in her parting shot.
Meanwhile Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile suffered a unanimous points decision loss to undefeated Sultan Zaurbek over 10 one-sided rounds in Kazakhstan on Saturday evening.
It was a battle of left-handed fighters in a bill, dubbed "Battle of Brave". Ushered to battle by trainer Witbooi Lonki, Fuzile looked promising when the fight started but went into the shell from round two, allowing Zaurbek to push him backwards in an attempt to corner him and end it early.
Fuzile from Duncan Village near East London looked terrified by his opponent's relentless aggression. From then on Fuzile was on survival mode and never troubled his dance partner, whose confidence grew as the fight progressed.
Zaurbek's intentions in the last three rounds were to knock out Fuzile, as he had done so previously, sending three of his 19 victims to slumber land. Fuzile ran, literally, to safety, and that is how he was able to hear the bell going for the last 10th round.
