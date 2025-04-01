Mshumpela said the gym needed a lot of equipment, including a punch box, HD PVC uppercut wall-mounted box, however, he felt Tyamzashe's physical condition deserved to be prioritised so that he can be able to wheel himself from home to the gym and back without asking for assistance. McKenzie delivered on the promise he made, and went even a mile higher by giving Tyamzashe R100,000.
Tyamzashe moved as McKenzie presents him with motorised wheelchair, R100k
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has given me a new lease of life and I am going to produce more champions,” says boxing trainer Luvuyo Tyamzashe, referring to the motorised wheelchair McKenzie presented to him on Monday evening during a dinner with boxing legends at Freedom Park in Pretoria.
Tyamzashe suffered a permanent injury in an official boxing match, prematurely ending his emerging career in 1995.
Tyamzashe was stopped within the distance by Mthuthuzeli Gubevu during a bout in 1995.
He fell into a coma, but he eventually recovered. Later, his legs gave in and he found himself in a wheelchair.
He wasn’t dejected. Instead, he accepted the new normal of being wheelchair-bound and continued with his life. Today he is a respected trainer who ranks among those who have produced champions.
At 61, Tyamzashe can take 36 rounds on pads standing at the Tyamzashe Boxing Club in Mdantsane.
Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela, who manages Tyamzashe's gym and most of the fighters in that establishment, reached out to McKenzie during the Boxing Convention in East London in February to help get a motorised wheelchair for Tyamzashe.
