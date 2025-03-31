Tourney to end Boxing Mecca debate in Mzansi

The vigorous debate over which province, Gauteng or the Eastern Cape, is the “Mecca of Boxing” will finally be resolved inside the roped square.
Ace Ncobo, the general manager of the Soccer Premier League, made this announcement yesterday in his capacity as the chair of the National Boxing Championship.
The new consortium in local boxing introduced itself with an impeccably organised seven-bout development event at Arena Holdings headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.
Anney Xala was the promoter.
Ncobo said instead of relying on arguments and opinions, the Boxing Mecca title will settle the debate in the most fitting way possible – in the boxing ring.
“The Boxing Mecca title events is a groundbreaking, two-leg boxing tournament designed to settle the debate over which province, Gauteng or the Eastern Cape, is the true Mecca of Boxing in South Africa,” he said, adding that the first leg will take place on the last Friday of May and the second leg on the last Friday of June. “The host province of the first leg will alternate between Gauteng and Eastern Cape each year.”
It will feature five weight divisions (mini flyweight, flyweight, bantamweight, junior lightweight and lightweight).
“Provincial champions or the highest ranking boxer in the division from Gauteng and the Eastern Cape will compete in each weight division,” added Ncobo.
“A special application for concession will be made to Boxing SA to accommodate the 50-round tournament, exceeding the usual maximum of 44 rounds. The Boxing Mecca belt will be awarded annually to the winning province.
“The belt will float annually, with the winning province holding the title until the next year's tournament.”
Ncobo's announcement comes just as the boxing fraternity, especially those who graced NBC's maiden tourney at the Arena Holdings' building on Friday evening, were still trying to come to terms with such an impressive tournament which was streamed by Arena on its Viva Nation TV platform from 7pm.
Tourney to end Boxing Mecca debate in Mzansi
Ace Ncobo wears different hat to launch boxing championship
Image: MASI LOSI
The vigorous debate over which province, Gauteng or the Eastern Cape, is the “Mecca of Boxing” will finally be resolved inside the roped square.
Ace Ncobo, the general manager of the Soccer Premier League, made this announcement yesterday in his capacity as the chair of the National Boxing Championship.
The new consortium in local boxing introduced itself with an impeccably organised seven-bout development event at Arena Holdings headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.
Anney Xala was the promoter.
Ncobo said instead of relying on arguments and opinions, the Boxing Mecca title will settle the debate in the most fitting way possible – in the boxing ring.
“The Boxing Mecca title events is a groundbreaking, two-leg boxing tournament designed to settle the debate over which province, Gauteng or the Eastern Cape, is the true Mecca of Boxing in South Africa,” he said, adding that the first leg will take place on the last Friday of May and the second leg on the last Friday of June. “The host province of the first leg will alternate between Gauteng and Eastern Cape each year.”
It will feature five weight divisions (mini flyweight, flyweight, bantamweight, junior lightweight and lightweight).
“Provincial champions or the highest ranking boxer in the division from Gauteng and the Eastern Cape will compete in each weight division,” added Ncobo.
“A special application for concession will be made to Boxing SA to accommodate the 50-round tournament, exceeding the usual maximum of 44 rounds. The Boxing Mecca belt will be awarded annually to the winning province.
“The belt will float annually, with the winning province holding the title until the next year's tournament.”
Ncobo's announcement comes just as the boxing fraternity, especially those who graced NBC's maiden tourney at the Arena Holdings' building on Friday evening, were still trying to come to terms with such an impressive tournament which was streamed by Arena on its Viva Nation TV platform from 7pm.
Style and action create enticing spectacle at Arena’ boxing
SABC broadcast the action live from 10.30pm, with the national broadcaster's sports presenter Thabiso Mosea holding it together with his roving microphone.
Historically, the Eastern Cape has been known as “Boxing Mecca” in South Africa due to enthusiasm towards the sport, activity and a number of SA and World champions produced there.
In recent years, the Gauteng province has claimed to have dethroned Eastern Cape. Former two-time IBF flyweight champ Moruti Mthalane from KwaZulu-Natal, former two-time junior flyweight holder Sivenathi Nontshinga and current WBO junior bantamweight holder Phumelela Cafu, both from the Eastern Cape, won their belts under successful trainer-manager Colin Nathan from Gauteng.
They are based in Gauteng. Even the likes of Cassius Baloyi, Isaac Hlatshwayo, Phillip Ndou, Jeffrey Mathebula who were from Limpopo relocated to Joburg where they won world titles.
SowetanLIVE
Ngxaka is the new mini-flyweight champ as Luthuli buckles
Nkosi sad at vacating title, as he sets sights on Saudi Grand Prix
Luthuli challenges Ngxaka for mini-flyweight belt in East London
No-show Moeti faces sanction, so Lekele gets the purse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos