Ngxaka is the new mini-flyweight champ as Luthuli buckles

“We lost the fight on the scales on Friday.”
That was the reaction from boxing trainer Sechaba Maboya, whose charge, Thami “Bhubesi” Luthuli, was stopped in round four by Mthokozisi “The Militant” Ngxaka for the vacant South African mini-flyweight belt at the Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday afternoon.
“We were 48,06 kilograms when we left Joburg for East London on Thursday,” he said.
The weight limit is 47,65 kilograms.
“We thought we would be able to drop to the limit. We were given the opportunity to reduce, but the camp took a decision not to even attempt to go for a run because my biggest concern was his health.
"I did not want to risk his life; he was drained too much.”
Maboya said they agreed that Luthuli from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal should rather forfeit 25% of his purse money and go ahead with the fight that headlined Last Born Promotions card. That was the end of the road for Luthuli’s aspirations to win the national belt because he would not have been crowned even if he had won the bout.
“We then lost by a stoppage in round four,” said Maboya. “You could see in round three that his legs were giving up on him. No excuses. I accept the defeat; congratulations to Ngxaka. We are moving up a division."
The loss was Luthuli’s first after nine fights.
Ngxaka won the belt vacated by Siyakholwa Kuse a few days after winning the WBC silver belt on December 6 at Emperors Palace, where he defeated Zimbabwean Beavan Sibanda on points after 12 rounds in a Golden Gloves event.
At that time, Kuse and Ngxaka were stablemates at Mlandeli Tengimfene’s All Winners Gym, whose boxers are trained by the Tete brothers – Zolani and Makazole – in Mdantsane. Kuse left for Joburg where he joined trainer Vusi Mtolo with Brian Mitchell as his manager.
Kuse also vacated the African Boxing Union’s Africa belt. Tshele Kometsi, the ABU’s marketing and communications director, who tipped Ngxaka to emerge victorious said: “Luthuli was badly beaten. It was not a nice scene. [But] it was worth my travel and time here in East London.”
Ngxaka is the new mini-flyweight champ as Luthuli buckles
Luthuli's trainer accepts defeat, congratulates the champ
