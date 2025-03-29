Boxing

Style and action create enticing spectacle at Arena’ boxing

29 March 2025 - 15:55
Referee ben Ncapayi raises the hand of Keabetswe Mamphoko after winnning against Bongani Mokgosi during their National Boxing Championship (NBC) development bout at Arena Holdings in Parktown Picture: Masi Losi
Image: MASI LOSI

They arrived in style — ladies dressed in gowns and gentlemen in tuxedos — and they left in awe after being treated to a five-star reception by the National Boxing Championship (NBC), which introduced itself into the professional boxing space with a box-and-dine tourney at Arena Holdings in Parktown on Friday evening.

Style and action best describes the start and end of NBC’s maiden tournament, which attracted distinguished guests, mainly from the corporate world, including former Gauteng premier and minister of human settlements Mosima “Tokyo” Sexwale, Bongani Siqoko and Nadeem Joshua (both from Arena Holdings), as well as Philasande Muvevi, sport events manager for Gauteng provincial government.

Superbly organised in general, the hall was divided into three sections — VVIP, VIP and general seating. No tickets were sold. Diners were treated to a three-course meal.

There were mixed feelings when NBC chair Ace Ncobo announced not only the arrival of his company, but also a boxing league he said would produce content that would talk to the corporate world.

Ace Ngcobo National Boxing Championship (NBC) development bouts at Arena Holdings
Image: MASI LOSI

It seemed a little like pie in the sky given that most newcomers to the fistic sport use varying degrees of superlatives during their introductory speeches to predict how high they will intend to take the ailing sport of boxing. Alas, they mostly deliver empty promises.

NBC, however — comprising Ncobo, promoter Anney Xala, Craig Mukhuba, Lerato Mogorosi, Koketjo Tsebe and Sifiso Shongwe — didn’t only raise the bar for other promoters in an attempt to entice business to invest in boxing. Instead, they made such an impression that expectations are even higher for their second tourney on May 30.

This second event will be held at the same venue of their partners Arena Holdings, which owns the Sowetan, Sunday Times, Business Day, Daily Dispatch, Herald and other titles as well as online titles including TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE, Daily DispatchLIVE and HeraldLIVE, among others.

This ground-breaking development project, the first to involve a media house, began with the second smallest weight division in boxing — the flyweight — where the likes of Jake Ntuli, Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala, Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane, Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula, Zolile “Bonecrusher” Mbityi and Jackson “M3" Chauke won world titles.

It featured fighters from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Free State, while Ncobo made it clear that his focus was on debutants and fighters with less than five boxing matches because they are about development.

Bongani Mokgosi lands a punch on Keabetswe Mamphoko during their National Boxing Championship (NBC) development bout at Arena Holdings in Parktown Picture: Masi Losi
Image: MASI LOSI

Boxers turn professional in big numbers, with high hopes of earning some money and turning their lives around for the better, but often have to idle for an entire year without a single boxing match because they are unknown.

Those who are fortunate are taken as cannon fodder for preferred boxers who have promoters dedicated to their careers.

Friday evening’s tournament was different in that it was about them taking the spotlight instead of being mere participants in big tournaments.

All 14 of the fighters were seen on television, and all bouts were evenly matched thanks to matchmaker Abbey “The Little Rock” Mnisi.

Diners, businessmen and women, boxing legends and promoters in attendance were on the edge of their seats from the first bout — a four-rounder — which was won by Lehlohonolo Tsoeli on points against Sthembele Cele.

The first knock-down was produced in the fourth bout when Andile Cindi dropped Nkosana Mofokeng with well executed body shots to the solar plexus in round one, before Tshiamo Zwane sent Sbonelo Maseko to slumber land in round two of their bout.

Keabetswe Mamphoko (red pants) lands a punch on Bongani Mokgosi during their National Boxing Championship (NBC) development bout at Arena Holdings in Parktown Picture: Masi Losi
Image: MASI LOSI

Potego Lekgau — who accepted a fight on Thursday after Simon Moeti went Awol — performed like a man possessed against Manuel Sekele, who was scheduled to face Moeti, throughout their topsy-turvy affair.

It was a difficult six-round fight to score from a fan’s perspective, but judges Dawn Bensch and Namhla Tyuluba scored it 57-56 and 58-56, respectively, in favour of Lekgau, while Toto Shweni scored it 58-57 for Seleke.

Sent into battle by Brendan Hulley, Lekgau registered his first win, while Seleke suffered his second defeat.

Keabetswe Maphoka earned an additional R16,000 in purse money for Ncobo by defeating Bongani Mokgosi on points in the last bout.

Other results:

Themba Motau beat Lucky Nyembezi on points over four rounds

Siphosethu Matyholweni beat Mothusi Sekano on points over six rounds

