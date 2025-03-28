Nkosi sad at vacating title, as he sets sights on Saudi Grand Prix

But the sanctioning committee, chaired by Irvin Buhlalu, replied: “The committee has recommended that the champion honour [his] contractual obligation and defend his SA title on the said date or vacate it. [The] highest two qualifying contenders fight for a vacant title.”
Nkosi – who said the national belt would help him build a house for his mother – vacated the belt he had successfully defended via a first-round stoppage of Sanele Msimanga in October.
“It was a hard decision to make,” he said. “I treasured the SA title so much that I wanted to defend it five times, own it, and have my name written in history books. The pressure was just too much.”
Based in Joburg, where Durandt hones his skills in Linksfield, Nkosi says his preparations for the fight in Saudi Arabia are going well.
“This will be my first fight as a professional outside my country,” he said, adding that the purse from the Grand Prix can completely change one’s life.
“The idea is to work towards reaching the final, which will make one happier financially. It’s a rare opportunity. I am glad to have a manager like Damien who looks out for all his fighters.”
Image: Christo Smith
