Meanwhile, Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni has apologised for going outside of South Africa without a clearance from Boxing SA.
"I acknowledge making that mistake which was informed by frustration of being inactive and unable to make some money," said Ndongeni. "It's difficult, it's not easy without fights, so if you get an offer you just want to go and make money. I humbly apologise to BSA, fans and the general fight public at large for my behaviour."
In one of his two fights abroad, the former IBO champ won the WBA Intercontinental junior welterweight champion title. He dethroned previously undefeated Puerto Rican Nestor Bravo on March 1 via a points decision after 12 rounds at Coliseo Tomas Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
Ndongeni is now a Boxing SA licenced professional boxer.
'Smash' Hadebe, Sanchez fight to be streamed live from Mexico
Image: Colleen McAusland
Africa, and South Africa in particular, will be able to watch Smangele "Smash" Hadebe live in action in an attempt to win the WBC silver flyweight boxing belt from Gabriela "Labonita" Sanchez in Mexico on April 4.
Hadebe's sponsor, Discover Sport, bought the live stream link.
Her manager, Colleen McAusland, said she almost screamed her head off when she was informed that the deal has been struck.
"Her sponsor told me that they bought the link from the Mexicans," said the excited top manager. "They paid a lot of money for that link. This is huge and it has never happened before, not for female fighters any way.
"There had been negotiations for a couple of weeks about this. It's free, people need to get into the internet, log on DiscoverSport.Com, touch on live and they will see Smash's poster on the day. That is how easy it will be to watch the African pride."
McAusland said Hadebe from KwaThema in Springs is overwhelmed. "She just can't believe this is happening to her. This is a crucial fight for her career; winning the WBC silver title will change her life completely."
