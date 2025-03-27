Simon Moeti made no show during the official weigh-in at Milpark Garden Court on Thursday.
He had signed with promoter Anney Xala, who operates under the National Boxing Championship (NBC) banner, to face Manuel Sekele in the main bout of her development tournament on Friday evening.
Trained by former pro boxer Brendon Hulley at Colin Nathan’s HotBox Gym in Balfour Park, Joburg, Moeti’s actions have reduced the seven-bout tournament to six.
NBC’s inaugural tourney will take place at Arena Holdings’ headquarters in Parktown.
Arena Holdings — owners of the Sowetan, Sunday Times and other titles as well as an events division — has partnered with the NBC in this groundbreaking project, and will live stream the event via its Viva Nation TV platform.
Boxing SA’s Gauteng provincial manager, Lehlohonolo Ramagole, who conducted the weigh-in, said: “Simon went Awol — his phone was off when I tried several times to get hold of him. His manager (Hulley) attended the weigh-in, and he said they had agreed they would meet here at Milpark, but to his amazement, the boxer did not show up.”
Ramagole said Boxing SA has no choice but to pay Sekele his full purse because he met his contractual obligations.
“Moeti must face the disciplinary hearing,” said Ramagole. “This is the second time he did this; the other time he came seven kilograms over the required weight limit of the junior bantamweight division for a fight against Lebogang Langa.
“We could not allow that bout ... and we had to compensate Langa fully. We gave Moeti a verbal warning, and now he has just disappeared.”
Ramagole said the remaining fighters in the event were all within the weight limits and that Dr Robert Selepe, who did the medical examinations on behalf of the promoter, had given them a clean bill of health.
No-show Moeti faces sanction, so Lekele gets the purse
It's second time the flyweight has messed up, but it's all systems go for the rest of the NBC fights
Image: Abbey Mnisi
“We are looking forward to the tournament,” he said.
Matchmaker and former African Boxing Union champion Abbey “Little Rock” Mnisi said the tournament will see 12 flyweight boxers in action.
The Boxing SA 2023 matchmaker of the year award winner said the tournament features debutants and fighters who have fought no less than 10 professional fights and will comprise of three six-round bouts and three four-round bouts.
The action begins at 7pm.
