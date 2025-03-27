Maboya said: “The chance for Thami to challenge for this title was supposed to have happened when Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse was still the champion. I don’t know exactly what happened, but the fight did not happen.”
Kuse vacated both the South African and African Boxing Union (ABU) Africa belts a few days after winning the World Boxing Council silver belt in December.
Maboya said Luthuli will be in the fight for as long as Ngxaka is still standing, implying a short-route win for his charge, who is undefeated after nine fights.
But ABU marketing and communications director, Tshele Kometsi, tipped Ngxaka to emerge victorious.
“I already knew when Kuse vacated the South African and ABU Africa titles that Ngxaka would be the next champion,” he said.
“Without fear or doubt, Ngxaka will be crowned the new champ and will soon be challenging for the ABU Africa title. Ngxaka has been preparing for a long time.”
Tete, Ngxaka and Azinga Fuzile — who will face Sultan Zaurbek for the World Boxing Association Continental junior lightweight belt in Kazakhstan on April 5 — have been preparing for the fight in Johannesburg.
In the main supporting bout, the Eastern Cape featherweight champion, Bongani “KingKiller” Fule, will defend against Yamkela Phalisa.
The tournament is dubbed “Battle of Left Handers” because 90% of the boxers on the card are southpaws. Action from the seven-bout card will begin at 2pm.
SowetanLIVE
Luthuli challenges Ngxaka for mini-flyweight belt in East London
The Nkandla boxer will be hoping to win the title for KZN, but Ngxaka could kill that dream
Image: SUPPLIED
The spotlight falls on Thami “Bhubesi” Luthuli to increase the number of South African boxing champions from KwaZulu-Natal, which boasts five national title-holders at the moment.
Luthuli, from Nkandla, will challenge for the vacant South African mini-flyweight belt. His dance partner at East London’s Orient Theatre will be Mdantsane-based Mthokozisi “The Militant” Ngxaka from Mthatha.
Trained by Zolani Tete, Ngxaka is rated No 1, a spot above Joburg-based Luthuli, whose career is guided by trainer Sechaba Maboya.
Maboya barked instructions in the corner when Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo from Mthwalume near Durban ended the reign of John Bopape as the national middleweight title holder on March 15.
In that tourney, staged by Zandile Malinga at the Estcourt town hall, Nkosingiphile Sibisi from Glencoe in KZN retained his national flyweight belt.
Current national title holders from KZN are Thabiso Mchunu, Mapule Ngubane, Wendy Gcadu, and Khumalo and Sibisi.
Maboya said: “The chance for Thami to challenge for this title was supposed to have happened when Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse was still the champion. I don’t know exactly what happened, but the fight did not happen.”
Kuse vacated both the South African and African Boxing Union (ABU) Africa belts a few days after winning the World Boxing Council silver belt in December.
Maboya said Luthuli will be in the fight for as long as Ngxaka is still standing, implying a short-route win for his charge, who is undefeated after nine fights.
But ABU marketing and communications director, Tshele Kometsi, tipped Ngxaka to emerge victorious.
“I already knew when Kuse vacated the South African and ABU Africa titles that Ngxaka would be the next champion,” he said.
“Without fear or doubt, Ngxaka will be crowned the new champ and will soon be challenging for the ABU Africa title. Ngxaka has been preparing for a long time.”
Tete, Ngxaka and Azinga Fuzile — who will face Sultan Zaurbek for the World Boxing Association Continental junior lightweight belt in Kazakhstan on April 5 — have been preparing for the fight in Johannesburg.
In the main supporting bout, the Eastern Cape featherweight champion, Bongani “KingKiller” Fule, will defend against Yamkela Phalisa.
The tournament is dubbed “Battle of Left Handers” because 90% of the boxers on the card are southpaws. Action from the seven-bout card will begin at 2pm.
SowetanLIVE
Flyweight boxers set to slug it out on Friday night
Mantengu needs fights that will advance his career – trainer
Boxing fraternity welcomes sport's return to the Olympics
Hem vs Tetteh junior featherweight bout set to be a cracker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos