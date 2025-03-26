Flyweight boxers set to slug it out on Friday night

The National Boxing Championship (NBC) development programme kicks off at 7pm on Friday evening, March 28, at the headquarters of Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Arena Holdings — owners of the Sowetan, Sunday Times and other titles as well as an events division — has partnered with the NBC in this ground-breaking project and will stream the event via its Viva Nation TV platform.
The tournament will be staged by promoter Anney Xala under the NBC banner.
Matchmaker Abbey Mnisi said the tournament coincides with the launch of the programme, which will see 14 flyweight boxers in action over seven bouts.
Mnisi said the tournament comprises four six-round bouts and three four-round bouts, and features debutants and fighters who have fought no less than 10 professional fights.
Arena Holdings’ coastal chief commercial officer, Bongani Siqoko, said sports-and-events-marketing company Sail is on board to source sponsors.
The NBC programme features boxers from Gauteng, Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal. Siqoko said a DJ will entertain the crowd between bouts, and Gallo will supply an artist who will perform before the last bout of the night.
Friday night’s event is almost similar to Boxing SA’s Baby Champs, which involved all weight divisions and gave opportunities to unknown boxers, trainers, managers and promoters, and enabled them to make a living while it helped SA unearth talent.
Many boxers, like Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu, Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase, Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi and Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo, came through that project and became household names.
