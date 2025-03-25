Boxing

Mantengu needs fights that will advance his career – trainer

'Tycoon' returns to ring against Albornoz in junior-lightweight bout

25 March 2025 - 09:00
Innocent Mantengu and trainer Sizwe Mthembu. Photo Supplied
Innocent Mantengu and trainer Sizwe Mthembu. Photo Supplied
Image: SUPPLIED

Innocent “Tycoon” Mantengu has not boxed since 2023 due to his studies.

The qualified teacher from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal will dust off the cobwebs in a non-title fight which could determine his future in the fistic sport which made him famous for holding the SA and International Boxing Federation Africa junior-featherweight belts.

Mantengu will take on SA-based Argentinian Juan Manuel Albornoz over eight rounds in the junior-lightweight division.

Their international bout will be the co-main event of the African Boxing Union (ABU) super-middleweight 12-rounder between Jason Medi and Shadiri Bwogi.

If history is anything to go by, Mantengu has everything going his way – experience and quality opponents. He's boxed 160 rounds from 24 fights with 15 wins (five by knockouts), eight losses and a draw. Mantengu has been involved in eight championship fights.

Albornoz will be involved in only his fourth fight, his second here, where the former World Boxing Council (WBC) South American amateur champion is based under manager Brad Norman.

Trainer Sizwe Mthembu said Mantengu was no longer a youngster at 35. “He needs fights that will advance his career,” said Mthembu of eThekwini Boxing Gym.

“We don't know our opponent; he was not our initial opponent, ours was a boxer from Tanzania who then got a much bigger fight in Russia. I then spoke to Willie Saayman [matchmaker] who came up with the Argentinian.

“I spoke to trainer Vusi Mtolo in Johannesburg and he gave a picture of what to expect.”

Speaking on behalf of Warrior Ascent Promotion (WAP), which will stage the fight at Brixton Multipurpose Centre, Norman described the ABU fight as a big step up for Medi and Bwogi because the triumphant will earn a top rating by the WBC.

Sizwe Nolawu faces a test of character against promising Congolese Aaron Muteba, who is undefeated after five fights.

Trained in Johannesburg by Damien Durandt, 25-year-old Muteba boasts five knockouts. Another bout which could be exciting is the six-rounder between Josh Cloete and Khotso Ramabolu.

Action will begin at 4pm. Norman said all bouts will be televised live here by Vision View, WAP YouTube, Japan and Argentina.

“We want to broadcast Africa to the world while giving the public good fights,” said Norman. “Our tournaments are affordable and accessible to the public.”

Tickets sell for R110 on the Instagram bio of Warrior Ascent Promotion.

SowetanLIVE

