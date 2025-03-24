Boxing fraternity welcomes sport's return to the Olympics

Sanity has prevailed and open boxing has been saved as an Olympic sport. The decision to have open boxing remain as an Olympic sport will give SA a new lease in life.
Formerly known as amateur boxing, the fistic sport was not part of the programme for the next Olympics when the schedule was announced in 2022.
Attempts to get a comment from the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo), the amateur wing, were unsuccessful.
Boxing SA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said: “This is the most beautiful opportunity that the SA boxing fraternity could have hoped for. It presents an ideal opportunity for SA, led by Sanabo, to claim its place within Project 305 as proclaimed by minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie.”
Giving a keynote address at the boxing convention in East London last month, McKenzie said boxing will be represented at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
“Fikile Mbalula did so much as sports minister in trying to fix boxing. He gave Sanabo R10m in 2015. I am coming to them to ask them to show me what they did with that money,” McKenzie said then.
The last time SA had an amateur boxer at the Olympics was in 2008 in Beijing. Jackson Chauke lost in the opening stages of the global sporting showpiece.
“All stops need to be pulled to ensure that we set the tone at next year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the momentum is maintained all the way to get victory at Los Angeles 2028,” said Lejaka.
Sowetan also spoke to former BSA board member Andile Sdinile: “Amateur boxers have got something to look forward to.
“They have always been disappointed by the leadership of Sanabo, and the decision has now allowed them to disaffiliate with the International Boxing Association [IBA which was previously known as the Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur – AIBA] an organisation that sanctions amateur and professional boxing matches and affiliate to World Boxing.
“The decision has given them [Sanabo] the opportunity to rethink their Olympics qualification strategy. It has presented an important opportunity to elect Sanabo leadership that will be creative, goal orientated and focus less on themselves.”
Boxing fraternity welcomes sport's return to the Olympics
Image: Veli Nhlapo
