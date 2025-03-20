It has produced some leading black cultural, intellectual and political figures, as well as formidable world boxing champions, including two-weight world IBF title holder Mbulelo “The Slayer” Botile.
Hem vs Tetteh junior featherweight bout set to be a cracker
Two fighters an inspiration to continent's young boxers
Bones could crack when two hard-hitting boxing prospects, Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem and Enoch “The Hitman” Tetteh, collide at the Orient Theatre in East London for the vacant World Boxing Organisation junior featherweight belt on March 29.
The bout between Hem, 21, from Duncan Village in East London and Tetteh, 23, from Ghana, will headline Xaba Promotion’s international tournament, which promoter Ayanda Matiti, will stage in commemoration of Human Rights Day on March 21.
The fight befits the status of being the main attraction of the event that promises to produce fireworks – and Africa will be the ultimate winner because the bout will be a reflection of what the continent possesses in its youth.
Hem has already made an impression by winning the SA junior featherweight title while Tetteh is yet to wear a crown.
Duncan Village played a particularly significant role in the Struggle against apartheid, being the epicentre of both the Defiance Campaign in the 1950s, and the township struggles of the 1980s.
When liberation movements were banned in the early 1960s, more political activists were sent to Robben Island from Duncan Village than any other township in SA.
It has produced some leading black cultural, intellectual and political figures, as well as formidable world boxing champions, including two-weight world IBF title holder Mbulelo “The Slayer” Botile.
Tetteh is from Bukom, a village near Accra, which has produced several successful boxers, including Azumah “The Professor” Nelson. Considered the “greatest African boxer”, Nelson was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the US in 2004.
Hem and Tetteh are an inspiration and motivation to the many juvenile and youth boxers in their respective countries.
Hem demolished Bongani Mahlangu over three rounds to win the national junior featherweight title in December, the same month that Tetteh knocked out Ben Lamptey in the third round.
While Hem has five knockouts against one loss and one draw, Tetteh boasts 10 knockouts in 12 wins against one loss and one draw.
In another title fight on the card, Siseko “Panda” Teyise from Mdantsane will make a mandatory defence of his SA junior-flyweight belt against No 1 contender, Abongile “Iron Fists” Jacobs, over 12 rounds.
There will be six undercard bouts, all to be contested over six rounds. Matiti, the winner of the 2023 Boxing SA promoter of the year award, said ringside tickets sell for R400 and the rest for R150. Action will begin at 7pm.
