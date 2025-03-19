Green light for 'Battle of Left Handers' at the Orient Theatre

Last Born Boxing Promotions' tournament is going ahead at the iconic Orient Theatre, a stone's throw from the East London beach, where it will host the “Battle of Left Handers” tournament on March 30.
There has been a deafening silence about the tournament, probably due to uncertainty about the venue. This was because the popular venue was flagged by Boxing SA for its dilapidated condition late last year.
It is understood that lights and toilets for spectators are not functioning and the roof is leaking.
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie promised last month that work to fix the 2,500-seater venue would begin.
Some say no work has begun, but boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene says the Orient Theatre will be ready by the end of the week.
“It is under renovations as we speak,” he said yesterday. “They are fixing small things like water leakage from the roof, bathrooms and toilets and also fixing lights inside the hall; it was not a big thing. It will be ready by the end of the week.”
Topping the bill is the 12-rounder for the vacant SA mini-flyweight title between current Eastern Cape champ and No.1 contender Mthokozisi Ngxaka and second-placed Thami Luthuli.
Inexperienced Khumalo makes history by defeating Bopape in middleweight fight
Ngxaka is managed by Tengimfene and trained by Zolani Tete at Tengimfene's All Winners stable in Mdantsane.
“Bhubesi”, as Luthuli from KwaZulu-Natal is known, is trained in Johannesburg by Sechaba Maboya, who was in the corner on Saturday evening when Phikelelani Khumalo dethroned John Bopape as the SA middleweight champion.
While Ngxaka has eight wins, two losses and a draw, Luthuli is undefeated after nine fights.
The main supporting bout will be the Eastern Cape featherweight championship between champion Bongani Fule and Yamkela Phalisa.
Action from the seven-bout card will begin at 2pm. Tengimfene said immediately after that tourney, Tete and Azinga Fuzile will jet off to Kazakhstan where Fuzile will face Sultan Zaurbek for the WBA Continental junior lightweight belt at Barys Arena in Astana on April 5.
“The sooner Azinga is in Kazakhstan, the better for him to acclamatise,” he said. Their scheduled 10-round bout will serve as the co-feature to the Janibek Alimkhanuly-Anauel Ngamissengue IBF/WBO middleweight title fight
