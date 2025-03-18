Boxing

Lerena shifts focus from ambassadorship to boxing ring

'Two Guns' defends WBC bridgerweight against Radchenko in May

18 March 2025 - 11:00
Kevin Lerena
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images

Attention is now on Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, the boxer, and not the ambassador for Aquilla Boxing Promotion (ABP), which staged an international boxing debut on Saturday.

He will make the first defence of his WBC bridgerweight belt against No 4 contender, Ukrainian Serhiy Radchenko, at Sunbet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria on May 1.

“Now it's my turn to lace gloves,” said the left-hander who is the first African fighter to hold the bridgerweight. It was introduced in 2020 as the 18th weight class by WBC Mexican president Mauricio Sulaiman. 

Lerena was installed by the Mexico-based WBC championship committee in October when Englishman Lawrence Okolie, who was to defend against Lerena, relinquished the title as he moved up to the heavyweights.

Lerena reflected on the losses – first-round knockout – suffered by Kaine Fourie and Creed Moyo, especially Fourie, who is a South African, in ABP's maiden tournament on Saturday evening in Sandton.

“I was impressed by the overall proceedings of the tournament last weekend, just sad for the result of Kaine and Creed,” he said. Losing sucks, especially when you lose like that. I am sad for him because I have been there before [knocked out in three rounds by Daniel Dubois] and subjected to negative criticism and it's not cool.”

About the upcoming bout, Lerena said: “I have been training hard. I am excited. March 15 is behind us; the next stop is May 1.”

He campaigned in the cruiserweight where he ruled with an iron fist as the IBO champ with six successful defences before moving up to the heavyweights.

