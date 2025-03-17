A typical example: talented Thato Bonokoane is no longer the fighter he was after three consecutive losses to unknown opponents and his body language says it all.
He lost every round of his six-round bout with Ayabonga Sonjica at the Storm Boxing Tournament at the Galleria in Sandton on Saturday evening.
Bonokoane’s timing is gone and he appears broken on the inside. Frustration took its toll when he deliberately headbutted Sonjica long after the bell had rung to end the round.
That offence is punishable with immediate disqualification, but referee Tony Nyangiwe was lenient and only docked him a point.
On the other hand, Sonjica, who had not fought for more than two years, was very much alive, mixing and placing his punches well to win by unanimous points.
In other fights on the night, Bernice Ferreira swamped Bukiwe Nonina with aggression and an avalanche of punches, forcing her to spend too much time blocking blows than getting her own in. Ferreira won the six-round bout on points.
Sibusiso Zingange came back stronger from the brink of defeat to win the six-round bout against Talent Baloyi.
And in the main event of Aquilla Boxing Promotion’s maiden tournament, unknown Zambian Simon Ngoma upset the applecart by knocking out favoured Kaine Fourie with two powerful right-hand blows in the first round of their 10-round fight.
SowetanLIVE
Bonokoane not boxer he used to be, easily losing to rusty Sonjica
Bonokoane is no longer the boxer he was
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Boxing is possibly the most physically demanding sport – every round a fighter fights damages them.
They leave a little bit of themselves in the ring each time they fight, until eventually they can’t give any more.
It takes a degree of mental toughness and bravery to even step into the ring – something most people don’t possess.
And when boxers do, they are laying their lives on the line all for the need to prove themselves better than their opponent or for the economic benefits to provide for themselves and their families.
Honour and glory come with being able to say you are the best. But you wilt a little inside when you lose.
If boxers don’t believe in themselves anymore, it can become debilitating to their future endeavours in the ring.
Bonokoane seizes WBF crown after beating Ruiz
A typical example: talented Thato Bonokoane is no longer the fighter he was after three consecutive losses to unknown opponents and his body language says it all.
He lost every round of his six-round bout with Ayabonga Sonjica at the Storm Boxing Tournament at the Galleria in Sandton on Saturday evening.
Bonokoane’s timing is gone and he appears broken on the inside. Frustration took its toll when he deliberately headbutted Sonjica long after the bell had rung to end the round.
That offence is punishable with immediate disqualification, but referee Tony Nyangiwe was lenient and only docked him a point.
On the other hand, Sonjica, who had not fought for more than two years, was very much alive, mixing and placing his punches well to win by unanimous points.
In other fights on the night, Bernice Ferreira swamped Bukiwe Nonina with aggression and an avalanche of punches, forcing her to spend too much time blocking blows than getting her own in. Ferreira won the six-round bout on points.
Sibusiso Zingange came back stronger from the brink of defeat to win the six-round bout against Talent Baloyi.
And in the main event of Aquilla Boxing Promotion’s maiden tournament, unknown Zambian Simon Ngoma upset the applecart by knocking out favoured Kaine Fourie with two powerful right-hand blows in the first round of their 10-round fight.
SowetanLIVE
Bonokoane, Sonjica out to show they still have a bite
Bonokoane, Sonjica need to take gloves off outside the ring
Malajika's team prepares third title bout for the champ
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos