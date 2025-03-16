Young Johnson impresses KZN boxing manager Dube

Watch out for Billal “Remember the Name” Johnson, warns Boxing SA provincial manager Mlungisi Dube who was taken aback by the boxer's proficiency he displayed in only his third match at the Town Hall in Estcourt on Sunday.
Johnson, a former SA welterweight amateur champion from Durban, produced a stunning third round stoppage (technical knockout) over Khehla Dlamini.
Their four-round schedule bout formed part of the 10-card bill – a development tournament – that was staged in the Uthukela District of the KwaZulu-Natal province by promoter Hlula Dladla.
The youngster is trained by his father, Dan “Prime” Chisholns – a naturalised South African from America.
Dube, a former boxing trainer, manager, match maker and promoter, described the fighter as someone capable of causing havoc in the welterweight division. Johnson is yet to get the attention of Boxing SA's ratings committee chaired by Irvin “Pretty Boy” Buhlalu.
Dube, who was the tournament supervisor, said: “Billal was the 2023 SA champion in Sanabo and he is coming on nicely. I think good things are coming his way.”
Dladla said: “The tournament went very well, all credit to new board of Boxing SA and the sports department in KwaZulu-Natal for its support which motivates us as promoters to continue giving action to fighters.
“Development is crucial because it is the breeding ground for SA and world champions. We were able to give action to 18 fighters who never got the opportunity to fight. There is hope for a brighter future in or province.”
Other results:
Samkelo Mbuyazi beat Ayanda Dube on points over four rounds
Eric Zwane beat Sizolwethu Sibiya TKO 1
Akshay Singh beat Siphokuhle Mntambo on points over four rounds
Ayanda Gumede beat Njabulo Bhekiswayo TKO1
Benjamin Swammesr beat Siphesihle Gumede TKO2
Sanele Gwebu beat Thabani Mkhwanazi on points over four rounds
Bongani Hlangwani beat Sibusiso Mthembu on points over four rounds
Sihle Shange beat Mthobisi Nkosi on points over six rounds
Nhlakanipho Kunene beat Athanathi Mxoli on points over six rounds
