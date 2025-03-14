Johannesburg-based Sipho Mahlangu from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal will be the dance partner for Aphiwe Mboyiya in their 12-round boxing match for the bragging rights as the South African junior welterweight champion.
Mboyiya, from Duncan Village near East London, was the mandatory challenger to reigning national champ Ntethelelo Nkosi. Everything was in order for their showdown until Nkosi from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal was selected as one of the 128 fighters from around the globe to compete across four weight divisions in the inaugural WBC Grand Prix Seriesn Saudi Arabia in April.
Nkosi, trained in Johannesburg by Damien Durandt, had to vacate the national title so promoter Mzi Booi is able to go ahead and stage the vacant title fight featuring his charge, Mboyiya, and the next available contender. The No 2 contender Sibusiso Zingange from the East Rand will be in action in Aquila Boxing Promotion's maiden tourney in Sandton tomorrow evening.
Booi said other contenders – Tshifhiwa Munyai, Gift Bholo, Sanele Msimanga, Chumani Thunzi and Xolani Mgidi – did not qualify because of the losses in their last fights.
Mahlangu, Mboyiya face off after Nkosi vacates the South African junior welterweight title
Champ Ntethelelo Nkosi had to vacate national title so promoter Mzi Booi is able to stage the fight.
Image: Daily Dispatch/MICHAEL PINYANA
Johannesburg-based Sipho Mahlangu from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal will be the dance partner for Aphiwe Mboyiya in their 12-round boxing match for the bragging rights as the South African junior welterweight champion.
Mboyiya, from Duncan Village near East London, was the mandatory challenger to reigning national champ Ntethelelo Nkosi. Everything was in order for their showdown until Nkosi from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal was selected as one of the 128 fighters from around the globe to compete across four weight divisions in the inaugural WBC Grand Prix Seriesn Saudi Arabia in April.
Nkosi, trained in Johannesburg by Damien Durandt, had to vacate the national title so promoter Mzi Booi is able to go ahead and stage the vacant title fight featuring his charge, Mboyiya, and the next available contender. The No 2 contender Sibusiso Zingange from the East Rand will be in action in Aquila Boxing Promotion's maiden tourney in Sandton tomorrow evening.
Booi said other contenders – Tshifhiwa Munyai, Gift Bholo, Sanele Msimanga, Chumani Thunzi and Xolani Mgidi – did not qualify because of the losses in their last fights.
Luck fell on Mahlangu, the eight-fight novice rated No 8. "Sipho has signed contract," said Booi of Kay B Promotion, which will stage the bout at Orient Theatre on April 27.
Zolisa Batyi will bid for the record fifth successful defence of his national featherweight belt against former KwaZulu-Natal and WBF Intercontinental and WBA Pan African champion Lindelani Sibisi from Dundee in the main supporting bout.
Durandt said relinquishing the title was not an easy decision for Nkosi. All attempts to persuade the sanctioning body to allow for the interim championship fight to happen failed. "The committee has recommended that the champion honour contractual obligation and defend his SA title on the said date or vacate it. Highest two qualifying contenders fight for a vacant title,” read a letter from sanctioning committee chairperson, Irvin Buhlalu.
Durandt said the did not want to hold Mboyiya back because he has a career. “We did not want to let the promoter down from staging his tourney, that is why we requested for the interim title,” he said.
Bonokoane, Sonjica out to show they still have a bite
Medi promises fans a treat as he meets Bwogi in ABU bout
Bonokoane, Sonjica need to take gloves off outside the ring
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos