All-or-nothing bout for Nghonyama in risky ratings clash

“The problem was we could not get an opponent from boxers rated below 5, and Buthelezi was the only one available,” said Maboko, whose charge lost to Buthelezi some time back when Nghonyama was with trainer Alan Toweel Junior.
Maboko — trained as a professional boxer by Toweel before he quit in 2018 — was in the corner when Nghonyama lost against Sibisi for the then-vacant national title in March last year.
Nghonyama’s bout against Buthelezi will be the main contest of Angel Boxing Promotions’ maiden tourney.
Former IBF welterweight and IBO lightweight and welterweight champion Isaac “The Angel” Hlatshwayo will be introducing himself to the fight fraternity at home as a promoter.
Interestingly, Sibisi will face Miya on Sunday night in a three-championship Starline Boxing Promotion event at the town hall in Estcourt, where Sibisi won his belt against Nghonyama.
Promoters Zandile Malinga and Hlula Dladla will stage two separate tournaments in that hall, the first being Dladla’s Thulamlomo event, starting at 12 midday.
Dladla will provide opportunities for 16 newcomers in what will be their debuts in the professional ranks. Only four boxers in that bout have had one fight or more.
Then, from 6pm, Malinga’s Fight Night will take over. The main attraction will be the eagerly-awaited cash between reigning national middleweight king John Bopape and Phikelelani Khumalo.
The challenger is a former professional footballer from Mtwalume in KwaZulu-Natal, who swapped soccer boots for boxing gloves in 2020 after playing as a striker for Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.
In a short space of time, he won the KZN junior middleweight belt, before adding the ABU Sadc middleweight belt to his collection in September last year.
Khumalo is rated No 3 for the belt Bopape, from Alexandra township, has twice defended successfully with knockouts.
Sibisi, from Ladysmith, and his Soweto-based foe will meet in the main supporting bout, followed by the KZN junior bantamweight title fight between Asanda Mkhwanazi and Nonkululeko Mncube.
Boxing SA’s provincial manager in KZN, Mlungisi Dube, says it’s all systems go for both tournaments.
SowetanLIVE
All-or-nothing bout for Nghonyama in risky ratings clash
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Trevor Nghonyama will risk his No 3 rating in the flyweight division against sixth-ranking Njabulo Buthelezi from Ladysmith when they meet over eight rounds at Malamulele Boxing Gym on Saturday March 22.
Nghonyama’s trainer, former professional boxer Hloni Maboko, explained that Buthelezi was the only top 10 rated contender available to face his charge.
He concurred it is a must win for his fighter because defeat would relegate him to the lower rankings, shattering his chances of challenging for the SA flyweight belt.
This is the second time Nghonyama’s management has made a questionable decision. They signed for Nghonyama — then rated No 1 for the national title — to face unranked tough-as-nails Zilile Miya for a Gauteng provincial title.
Miya won that fight and he replaced Nghonyama as the mandatory challenger to reigning national champion Nkosingiphile Sibisi.
Nghonyama was dropped to third spot in the rankings and is now risking that very rating against a former KwaZulu-Natal champion in what is now a must-win match for him.
Promoters Zandile Malinga and Hlula Dladla will provide opportunities for 16 newcomers in what will be their debuts in the professional ranks.
“The problem was we could not get an opponent from boxers rated below 5, and Buthelezi was the only one available,” said Maboko, whose charge lost to Buthelezi some time back when Nghonyama was with trainer Alan Toweel Junior.
Maboko — trained as a professional boxer by Toweel before he quit in 2018 — was in the corner when Nghonyama lost against Sibisi for the then-vacant national title in March last year.
Nghonyama’s bout against Buthelezi will be the main contest of Angel Boxing Promotions’ maiden tourney.
Former IBF welterweight and IBO lightweight and welterweight champion Isaac “The Angel” Hlatshwayo will be introducing himself to the fight fraternity at home as a promoter.
Interestingly, Sibisi will face Miya on Sunday night in a three-championship Starline Boxing Promotion event at the town hall in Estcourt, where Sibisi won his belt against Nghonyama.
Promoters Zandile Malinga and Hlula Dladla will stage two separate tournaments in that hall, the first being Dladla’s Thulamlomo event, starting at 12 midday.
Dladla will provide opportunities for 16 newcomers in what will be their debuts in the professional ranks. Only four boxers in that bout have had one fight or more.
Then, from 6pm, Malinga’s Fight Night will take over. The main attraction will be the eagerly-awaited cash between reigning national middleweight king John Bopape and Phikelelani Khumalo.
The challenger is a former professional footballer from Mtwalume in KwaZulu-Natal, who swapped soccer boots for boxing gloves in 2020 after playing as a striker for Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.
In a short space of time, he won the KZN junior middleweight belt, before adding the ABU Sadc middleweight belt to his collection in September last year.
Khumalo is rated No 3 for the belt Bopape, from Alexandra township, has twice defended successfully with knockouts.
Sibisi, from Ladysmith, and his Soweto-based foe will meet in the main supporting bout, followed by the KZN junior bantamweight title fight between Asanda Mkhwanazi and Nonkululeko Mncube.
Boxing SA’s provincial manager in KZN, Mlungisi Dube, says it’s all systems go for both tournaments.
SowetanLIVE
Mahlangu, Mboyiya face off after Nkosi vacates the South African junior welterweight title
Bonokoane, Sonjica out to show they still have a bite
Medi promises fans a treat as he meets Bwogi in ABU bout
Bonokoane, Sonjica need to take gloves off outside the ring
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos